EAMC doctors address vaccine concerns

“Our recommendation is that even if you have had COVID-19 in the past, that you proceed with vaccination in order to ensure your immunity going forward and to help protect you and your loved ones.”

He also warned people to beware of misinformation about the vaccine.

“For those of us who are caring for patients with COVID-19 and seen the death and destruction as a result of this pandemic, we truly hope for what this vaccine can do. Absolutely educate yourself about how it’s created, the potential side effects, but also about the potential benefits, but do so from reputable sources.”

Dr. Kerri Hensarling, an obstetrician-gynecologist, addressed the concerns of women who are hoping to become pregnant or are currently breastfeeding.

“The Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine are not live virus vaccines; they are not attenuated, or weakened virus vaccines,” Hensarling said in the video. “It doesn’t contain viral particles, and the protein the vaccine contains can’t alter human DNA and, therefore, it cannot alter your genetics.”

“We don’t expect for it to have any effect on fertility,” Hensarling said in the video.