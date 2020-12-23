EAMC doctors address vaccine concerns

East Alabama Medical Center produced a video Tuesday featuring Michael Roberts, Kerri Hensarling and Meshia Wallace addressing questions and concerns citizens may have about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
The three doctors covered a wide array of topics, including rationale for receiving the vaccine, infertility concerns, vaccine misinformation and more.
Hospitalist and Chief of Staff Dr. Michael Roberts spoke to the development of the vaccine, saying: “For starters, messenger RNA technology is not new. This is the mode of the creation we have here. The Pfizer vaccine and also the Moderna vaccine, they’re messenger RNA vaccines with technology that has been in development, and I believe truly waiting for a time like this.”
Roberts, who received his vaccination last week, explained the aftermath of getting the shot.
“After I received my vaccine, I worked the following day; I was a little tired that morning, but felt back to normal by that afternoon and was completely symptom-free at 48 hours.”
Roberts also addressed some ethical concerns about the development of the vaccine. “Regarding messenger RNA vaccines, fetal tissue, fetal cell lines are not utilized at any point in their development. The vaccine itself contains no fetal or human tissue whatsoever.”
As to whether past COVID-19 patients should get the vaccine, Roberts says yes, pointing out that "nobody really knows how long your immunity lasts after you’ve contracted COVID-19.”
“Our recommendation is that even if you have had COVID-19 in the past, that you proceed with vaccination in order to ensure your immunity going forward and to help protect you and your loved ones.”
He also warned people to beware of misinformation about the vaccine.
“For those of us who are caring for patients with COVID-19 and seen the death and destruction as a result of this pandemic, we truly hope for what this vaccine can do. Absolutely educate yourself about how it’s created, the potential side effects, but also about the potential benefits, but do so from reputable sources.”
Dr. Kerri Hensarling, an obstetrician-gynecologist, addressed the concerns of women who are hoping to become pregnant or are currently breastfeeding.
“The Pfizer vaccine and Moderna vaccine are not live virus vaccines; they are not attenuated, or weakened virus vaccines,” Hensarling said in the video. “It doesn’t contain viral particles, and the protein the vaccine contains can’t alter human DNA and, therefore, it cannot alter your genetics.”
“We don’t expect for it to have any effect on fertility,” Hensarling said in the video.
Meshia Wallace, a pulmonologist and critical care doctor with 20 years in the medical field, says she’s never seen anything like COVID-19.
“The reason I took [the vaccine] is because I’ve seen the effects of COVID-19, not only on my patients, but their families and their loved ones, on the staff taking care of them and on every single member of our hospital team,” Wallace said in the video.
“Why would we not take the vaccine? I would encourage anyone who’s eligible to get the vaccine; speak with your physician, of course,” Wallace said in the video.
Roberts added that what is known about the vaccine should outweigh the unknowns when deciding whether to get it.
“Even though there’s that little bit of fear about whether I should get the a vaccine or not, I know in the long term I can protect my myself, my family and that collectively we could do something to end this pandemic.”
To view the full 16-minute video, visit the East Alabama Medical Center’s YouTube page.
EAMC holiday schedule
EAMC’s 528-SICK call center and COVID testing site will be closed Thursday through Saturday, but resume operations on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
EAMC and EAMC Lanier will be open Christmas Day to take care of inpatients and patients needing care in the Emergency Department.
Feeding frontline workers
The East Alabama Medical Center Foundation fund helps feed local frontline workers with the help of local businesses.
To donate, visit the online donation website at https://eamcfoundation8686.thankyou4caring.org/covid-19-relief?fbclid=IwAR10wv2ADPmig72LIekmtwC59U0DGwihWmKiAHwB0rnLFdKH2z7M2TZ2xjU or send a check payable to the EAMC Foundation and list EAMC, Attn: Dennis Thrasher in the “for” section.
Statewide mask video contest
The Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Hospital Association and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama are teaming up to sponsor a video contest for citizens to share why they feel it is important to wear a mask.
Cash prizes of $600, $400 and $200 will be awarded to the top three winners. The deadline to enter is January 4, 2021.
For more information, visit the contest website at https://www.alaha.org/mask-up-alabama-video-contest/