EAMC: Don't go to the emergency room to get tested for COVID; hospital visitation level now red

The Emergency Department at East Alabama Medical Center is seeing “record volumes” because people are seeking routine, non-emergency COVID testing and reminds citizens to only use the emergency room for true medical emergencies, East Alabama Health spokesman John Atkinson said in a press release.

EAH said health care providers or urgent care facilities can help provide a COVID test if you think you have COVID or if you have minor symptoms.

The Alabama Department of Public Health advises citizens to seek medical attention immediately if experiencing any of the following severe symptoms:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

“ADPH also advises calling your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you. If you have a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and notify the operator that you have or think you might have COVID. If possible, put on a mask or cloth face covering before medical help arrives,” the Atkinson said.