EAMC: Don't go to the emergency room to get tested for COVID; hospital visitation level now red

The Emergency Department at East Alabama Medical Center is seeing “record volumes” because people are seeking routine, non-emergency COVID testing and reminds citizens to only use the emergency room for true medical emergencies, East Alabama Health spokesman John Atkinson said in a press release.
EAH said health care providers or urgent care facilities can help provide a COVID test if you think you have COVID or if you have minor symptoms.
The Alabama Department of Public Health advises citizens to seek medical attention immediately if experiencing any of the following severe symptoms:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Bluish lips or face
“ADPH also advises calling your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning to you. If you have a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and notify the operator that you have or think you might have COVID. If possible, put on a mask or cloth face covering before medical help arrives,” the Atkinson said.
Meanwhile, the visitation level at EAMC has changed from yellow to red as Lee County's COVID positivity and transmission rates have increased,
This means hospitalized patients are allowed one visitor between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and one visitor between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Only two total visitors are allowed per day. For the intensive care unit, visitors are only permitted by appointment for one hour each day. No visitors are allowed for outpatient surgery or for tests and procedures unless special assistance is required or recommended by the provider.
Pastors or clergy are allowed at the patient’s request.
EAH and other health officials also want to urge citizens to continue taking the following steps to protect against COVID-19, including variants like Omicron:
- Get vaccinated and if eligible get a booster. To find a vaccine near you, visit vaccines.gov.
- Wear well-fitting masks in indoor public settings and crowded outdoor settings.
- Stay at least 6 feet from other people, especially if you are at higher risk of getting very sick.
- Get tested if you have symptoms, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, have traveled or have been in a setting where you may have been exposed.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Wash hands frequently.
- Stay away from crowds.
- Improve ventilation in your home and workplace.
- Take extra care to avoid exposure to the virus if you have underlying risk factors or live with someone who does.