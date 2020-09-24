EAMC encouraged by latest COVID-19 numbers

East Alabama Medical Center saw another decrease across the board last week when it came to COVID-19 calls, testing and positive results.
Call volume to the hospital’s 334-528-SICK hotline fell to the lowest level since June 7-13 when there were only 925 calls. The hotline had 1,484 calls from Sept. 14-18, according to hospital data.
EAMC’s testing positivity rate also fell by about 3 percent despite only testing four days last week due to Hurricane Sally. EAMC tested 400 people at its testing location, of which 63 were positive.
The positivity rate was 15.8 percent during the week of Sept. 14-18. The positivity rate for the previous week was 18 percent, according to hospital data.
Hospitalizations also continue to stabilize at EAMC. There were 32 COVID-19 patients hospitalized both Tuesday and Wednesday. Additionally, one ventilator was in use. EAMC spokesman John Atkinson says all these factors are an encouraging sign in the fight against COVID-19.
“While our hospitalizations have been up a little — but now stabilized — it’s very encouraging to see the lower testing numbers and cases in the community,” Atkinson said. “That almost ensures that our hospitalizations will remain stable or drop over the next 10-14 days. Hopefully, the trend continues as we all learn to live responsibly amidst this pandemic.”
Ventilators
EAMC has had about one or two ventilators in use for COVID-19 patients during the past six days, down from the four to eight ventilators that were in use the previous month.
EAMC infectious diseases specialist Dr. Ricardo Maldonado thinks this may be because COVID-19 patients are coming into the hospital earlier.
“I think there are a lot more people now who are aware of the seriousness of COVID-19, and those who do get sick are deciding to come in at earlier stages when the disease could be more manageable,” he said. “Many of these patients are not yet uncomfortable from symptoms, but they have checked their oxygen saturation levels at home and decide to come to the hospital when it gets too low.”
Maldonado says another factor in the lower use of ventilators may be because of mask-wearing.
“I believe there is a good chance that patients are developing a less severe illness due to face mask-wearing,” Maldonado explained. “Wearing a mask decreases the amount of virus inhaled, leading to a milder illness.”
Maldonado added that EAMC being “very aggressive” with its treatment protocols and ways of delivering oxygen to patients may also be part of the reason.
“We are being very aggressive in our treatment protocols, with the goal of preventing our patients from being transferred to the ICU or needing to be placed on a ventilator,” he said. “We are using, as much as we can, many other oxygen delivery methods to avoid patients needing mechanical ventilation.”
Local numbers
East Alabama counties saw another day Tuesday with relatively few new COVID-19 cases, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data.
Lee County had the most new confirmed and probable cases on Tuesday with seven new confirmed and 18 new probable virus cases. There were 3,809 confirmed virus cases and 1,983 probable cases for a combined total of 5,792 virus cases in Lee County as of Wednesday night.
Chambers County added two new confirmed cases and Russell County added four new confirmed cases. Both Macon and Tallapoosa counties did not have any new confirmed or probable cases on Tuesday, according to ADPH data.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 885 confirmed, 259 probable, 1,144 combined
- Macon County – 429 confirmed, 50 probable, 479 combined
- Russell County – 1,627 confirmed, 105 probable, 1,732 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 971 confirmed, 167 probable, 1,138 combined
The following is the average number of new confirmed cases, excluding probable cases, in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 2
- Lee County – 18
- Macon County — 1
- Russell County — 4
- Tallapoosa County — 2
There were 132,452 confirmed cases, 14,701 probable cases and 2,335 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Wednesday night, according to ADPH. The combined total of virus cases in the state was 147,153.
Of the 2,335 reported deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 50 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 84 from Tallapoosa County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.