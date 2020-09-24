EAMC encouraged by latest COVID-19 numbers

Ventilators

EAMC has had about one or two ventilators in use for COVID-19 patients during the past six days, down from the four to eight ventilators that were in use the previous month.

EAMC infectious diseases specialist Dr. Ricardo Maldonado thinks this may be because COVID-19 patients are coming into the hospital earlier.

“I think there are a lot more people now who are aware of the seriousness of COVID-19, and those who do get sick are deciding to come in at earlier stages when the disease could be more manageable,” he said. “Many of these patients are not yet uncomfortable from symptoms, but they have checked their oxygen saturation levels at home and decide to come to the hospital when it gets too low.”

Maldonado says another factor in the lower use of ventilators may be because of mask-wearing.

“I believe there is a good chance that patients are developing a less severe illness due to face mask-wearing,” Maldonado explained. “Wearing a mask decreases the amount of virus inhaled, leading to a milder illness.”

Maldonado added that EAMC being “very aggressive” with its treatment protocols and ways of delivering oxygen to patients may also be part of the reason.