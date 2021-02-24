EAMC ending COVID-19 drive-thru testing at end of week

East Alabama Medical Center is ending its drive-thru COVID-19 testing after operating the site for more than 11 months.
The testing site will be discontinued after Friday due to testing expanding throughout the community.
“When we opened it last March, it was the main source of testing for this area,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, “and we tested as many as 825 people a week last July.”
Since then, testing has expanded in the community and is available at many physician offices, urgent care offices and pharmacies.
“Over the past year, our employees have been reassigned at times to work in areas specific to COVID-19,” stated Atkinson. “The need for testing has been declining for several weeks now, and we’re hopeful it will continue to do so as vaccinations increase. We feel that now is the time to bring that portion of our COVID efforts to a close.”
EAMC will continue to run its COVID-19 Infusion Center, Call Center and Community Vaccine Clinic and plans on trying to return as many employees as possible to their regular jobs, Atkinson added.
EAMC’s Emergency Department remains available for patients in need of medical care, and COVID-19 testing will continue to take place for those patients at the hospital system’s emergency departments in Opelika and Valley, EAMC said in a Wednesday news release.
The Emergency Department, however, is not a site for routine virus testing. Those in need of COVID-19 testing can still call 334-528-SICK to help locate a testing location in the area.
Cases
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in east Alabama remains steady but low.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in Chambers County, 56 in Lee County, two in Macon County, 9 in Russell County and 26 in Tallapoosa County on Tuesday, according to department data.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County – 1,690 confirmed, 1,703 probable, 3,393 combined
- Lee County – 8,325 confirmed, 6,558 probable, 14,883 combined
- Macon County – 1,097 confirmed, 308 probable, 1,405 combined
- Russell County – 3,113 confirmed, 901 probable, 4,014 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 2,631 confirmed, 928 probable, 3,559 combined
The following was the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties during the past 14 days as of Wednesday:
- Chambers County — 7
- Lee County — 31
- Macon County — 4
- Russell County — 9
- Tallapoosa County — 13
ADPH reported 677 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Wednesday, including 485 confirmed cases and 192 probable cases. There were 383,882 confirmed cases and 106,338 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama.
The combined total was 490,220 cases on Wednesday, according to Bamatracker.com.
As of Wednesday, there have been 7,643 confirmed deaths and 2,101 probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of the 7,643 confirmed deaths in Alabama, 69 are from Chambers County, 91 from Lee County, 33 from Macon County, 23 from Russell County and 123 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 2,101 probable deaths, 34 are from Chambers County, 56 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County, eight from Russell County and 16 from Tallapoosa County.