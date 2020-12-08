EAMC experiencing third COVID-19 peak

East Alabama Medical Center says it is in its third hospitalization peak after it tallied more than 50 COVID-19 patients during the weekend.
Lee County also saw its COVID-19 death toll rise during the weekend as the number of new virus cases continued to soar throughout east Alabama counties and the state.
There were 52 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Monday, 10 fewer than the hospital had at its record high on July 22. There were 49 patients hospitalized on Tuesday with nine being on ventilators, according to hospital data.
“Being at 52 on Monday had us only two away from matching our first peak,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “I think the concern we have is that the hospitalizations following Thanksgiving are not fully being felt yet. Plus, there are more indoor activities because of the cooler weather, and Christmas and New Year's are on the horizon. We ask that people be extra mindful of the situation right now, and take all precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19.”
EAMC has seen two COVID-19 hospitalization peaks since the pandemic began. The hospital’s original peak was on April 11 when EAMC had 54 virus patients hospitalized.
“At that point in the pandemic, we really hoped that would be our one and only peak,” Atkinson said. “We expected smaller hills over the coming weeks and maybe months, but were hopeful the worst of it was behind us.”
The second peak came in July when 62 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on July 22.
“From July 1st to July 22nd, we went from 24 patients with COVID to 62,” Atkinson said. “That’s 38 additional patients in a three-week time span.”
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in Lee County since Thursday. The county death toll stood at 54 on Tuesday. Additionally, ADPH added three probable virus deaths to the county total since Thursday, bringing the probable COVID-19 death toll to 17.
There were 3,496 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 446 probable deaths in Alabama on Tuesday, according to ADPH.
Chambers County, Russell County and Tallapoosa County have all seen their COVID-19 death tolls rise during a seven-day period. Chambers County added one confirmed death and three probable deaths, Russell County added one death and one probable death and Tallapoosa County added one death, according to ADPH data.
Of the 3,496 reported deaths in Alabama, 43 are from Chambers County, 18 from Macon County, four from Russell County and 90 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 446 probable deaths, 11 are from Chambers County, four from Macon County, one from Russell County and two from Tallapoosa County.
EAMC
EAMC’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate also rose last week. The hospital system tested 497 people from Nov. 30-Dec. 4 through its 335-528-SICK hotline with 79 testing positive, which yields a 15.9 percent positivity rate.
Last weeks’ positivity rate was the highest positivity rate recorded through EAMC’s 334-528-SICK hotline since the week of Sept. 14-18.
EAMC also moved its visitation level from orange to red on Monday, which means visitations are more restricted due to the higher number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Local numbers
ADPH reported a high number of new COVID-19 cases in east Alabama counties during the weekend. The department reported 58 new virus cases in Chambers County, 233 in Lee County, 32 in Macon County, 40 in Russell County and 58 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Monday.
The following are confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases:
- Chambers County – 1,171 confirmed, 774 probable, 1,945 combined
- Lee County – 5,062 confirmed, 3,236 probable, 8,298 combined
- Macon County – 701 confirmed, 106 probable, 807 combined
- Russell County – 2,066 confirmed, 317 probable, 2,383 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,461 confirmed, 522 probable, 1,983 combined
The average number of COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks continued to rise in almost every east Alabama county during the weekend. Chambers County’s average rose from about 16.9 cases on Thursday to about 17.2 on Tuesday, according to ADPH data.
Macon County’s average slight from fell from about 6.7 cases on Thursday to about 6.4 cases on Tuesday. Russell County’s average also slightly fell from about 14.7 cases on Thursday to about 13.9 cases on Tuesday.
Tallapoosa County’s average rose from about 17.9 on Thursday to about 19.6 on Tuesday, according to ADPH.
Lee County’s average is the highest average among all east Alabama counties and the county saw the biggest jump in its average during the weekend. The county’s average rose from about 48.4 cases on Thursday to about 52.3 cases on Tuesday, ADPH data shows.
ADPH reported 4,435 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama on Tuesday, 3,218 confirmed cases and 1,218 probable cases. There were 229,007 confirmed cases and 47,658 probable cases of COVID-19 in Alabama. The combined total was 276,665 cases on Tuesday, according to Bamatracker.com, an online COVID-19 database.
Schools
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported by Alabama school systems to the ADPH and the Alabama State Department of Education rose by nearly 300 cases last week. Many local counties also saw a rise in cases.
Auburn City Schools reported 15 cases, Lee County Schools reported 26 cases and Tallapoosa County reported 10 cases, according to the Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 School Dashboard.
Chambers County Schools reported five cases, down from its previous report of eight cases. Opelika City School reported less than five cases, down from its previous report of 10 cases.
Macon County Schools, Russell County Schools, Tallassee City Schools each reported less than five cases, the same amount each school system reported in the dashboard’s last update.
Phenix City Schools reported nine cases, down from the school system’s previous report of 15 cases. Lanett City Schools reported no virus cases for the second straight dashboard update, according to the dashboard.
A total of 2,502 cases were reported to ADPH and the department of education last week, up from the previous week’s total of 2,261 cases.
The K-12 COVID-19 dashboard is updated each Friday. It was not updated last week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The dashboard was most recently updated on Dec. 4.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.