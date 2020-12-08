EAMC experiencing third COVID-19 peak

East Alabama Medical Center says it is in its third hospitalization peak after it tallied more than 50 COVID-19 patients during the weekend.

Lee County also saw its COVID-19 death toll rise during the weekend as the number of new virus cases continued to soar throughout east Alabama counties and the state.

There were 52 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Monday, 10 fewer than the hospital had at its record high on July 22. There were 49 patients hospitalized on Tuesday with nine being on ventilators, according to hospital data.

“Being at 52 on Monday had us only two away from matching our first peak,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “I think the concern we have is that the hospitalizations following Thanksgiving are not fully being felt yet. Plus, there are more indoor activities because of the cooler weather, and Christmas and New Year's are on the horizon. We ask that people be extra mindful of the situation right now, and take all precautions to avoid contracting COVID-19.”

EAMC has seen two COVID-19 hospitalization peaks since the pandemic began. The hospital’s original peak was on April 11 when EAMC had 54 virus patients hospitalized.