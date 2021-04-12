EAMC eyeing the end of its vaccination clinic across from the Auburn Mall

East Alabama Medical Center officials are starting to think about the end game for their community vaccination clinic across from the Auburn Mall.

EAMC spokesman John Atkinson said as much in his weekly email update to local media Monday. Clinic officials told the Opelika-Auburn News late last week that they are seeing more and more people coming for their second shots, and fewer first-timers.

“The number of vaccine requests has reached a plateau and we are monitoring the volume daily to help us determine when to close the clinic,” Atkinson stated. “If you have been putting off getting a vaccine, it’s important that you go ahead and self-schedule if you wish to receive the Pfizer vaccine at our community clinic.”

To register and self-schedule a vaccine appointment, visit www.eastALcovidvaccine.com. If your age bracket or work category is not listed separately, choose “Other.”

In a related matter, Atkinson said the number of clinic volunteers has dwindled significantly. “There are many openings in the month ahead, including this week,” he stated. “If you can work one or more four-hour shifts in the next month, it would be greatly appreciated. The link to register is https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.”

Masks are required at the clinic, as they are at EAMC, EAMC-Lanier and each of the system’s affiliated offices.

