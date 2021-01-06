EAMC fears COVID-19 hospitalizations could reach 90-100 after 80 recorded Wednesday

East Alabama Medical Center officials are concerned that COVID-19 hospitalizations could reach 90 or 100 in the coming months after 80 patients were hospitalized on Wednesday.

EAMC and EAMC-Lanier were collectively caring for 80 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, a new record-high hospitalization total. Hospital officials are now expressing concern for what hospitalizations will look like when the effects of holiday gatherings set in.

“Of the 257 patients hospitalized this morning, 80 of them were battling COVID-19; that’s nearly one-third of our total patient census,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said.

Additionally, 19 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators at EAMC, one less than Tuesday’s total. EAMC’s emergency services team set up care areas outside the hospital building to accommodate the influx of patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital system said in a Wednesday news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

EAMC’s emergency departments at both its Opelika and Valley locations have seen their daily patient load significantly increase during the past week. Each hospital reported that about half of the emergency department’s visits are COVID-19 related.