EAMC feeling Christmas COVID-19 hospitalization surge

East Alabama Medical Center is nearing 90 COVID-19 hospitalizations just two weeks after Christmas.

There were 88 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Friday, the highest number of virus patients hospitalized since the pandemic began, hospital data shows.

Additionally, 19 virus patients were on ventilators.

Friday’s hospitalization total comes exactly two weeks after Christmas when 47 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. EAMC has seen an increase of 41 virus hospitalizations during those two weeks.

“To meet this increased need, we have reassigned beds and staff, and postponed many of the elective procedures that require hospitalization,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “COVID hospitalizations in Alabama have exceeded 3,000 four of the past five days. That number was down to 703 back on September 25 after previously peaking at 1,613 in early August.”

Following the announcement from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) stating that residents age 75 and older would be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only beginning Jan. 18, EAMC said that it is one of the locations available for a COVID-19 vaccine.