EAMC feels some relief as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline but 'not time to celebrate'

East Alabama Medical Center is beginning to get some relief as the downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations continues.
There were 74 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Wednesday, the lowest number of hospitalized virus patients since late-December 2020, according to hospital data.
“This is a good start, but it’s definitely not time to celebrate,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “This is the start of hospitals recovering from the gatherings related to the holiday season.”
Wednesday’s hospitalization number comes one week after COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 92 at EAMC.
Hospitalizations throughout Alabama have also been on the decline during the past 10 days. Alabama hospitals peaked at 3,084 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Jan. 11 but have decreased to 2,522 as of Wednesday morning, EAMC said in a news release.
Although hospital officials, such as EAMC’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, are happy to see a decline in COVID-19 patients, they remind the community that now is not the time to let their guard down.
“Like the rest of us, he (Maldonado) was pleased with the decline in hospitalizations, but reminded us of the variant strains of the virus, and how they are more contagious and have been detected in neighboring states,” Atkinson said. “He really wanted to stress the importance of distancing from each other and avoiding gatherings where masks are not worn, even if that is a wedding or other church service.”
EAMC reminds the community that it’s important to wear masks at all times when individuals are around people outside their immediate household. Atkinson noted that the CDC says this also includes individuals who have been vaccinated.
“As we have said before, the vaccines give us great hope for this year, but we are still several months away from them playing a big role,” said Atkinson. “We must take these extra precautions until then.”