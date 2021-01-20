EAMC feels some relief as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline but 'not time to celebrate'

East Alabama Medical Center is beginning to get some relief as the downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations continues.

There were 74 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Wednesday, the lowest number of hospitalized virus patients since late-December 2020, according to hospital data.

“This is a good start, but it’s definitely not time to celebrate,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “This is the start of hospitals recovering from the gatherings related to the holiday season.”

Wednesday’s hospitalization number comes one week after COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 92 at EAMC.

Hospitalizations throughout Alabama have also been on the decline during the past 10 days. Alabama hospitals peaked at 3,084 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Jan. 11 but have decreased to 2,522 as of Wednesday morning, EAMC said in a news release.

Although hospital officials, such as EAMC’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, are happy to see a decline in COVID-19 patients, they remind the community that now is not the time to let their guard down.