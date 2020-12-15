EAMC frontline workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine, hospitalizations edge upwards

East Alabama Medical Center frontline employees were among the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine while virus hospitalized edged upward.
EAMC received its shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at about 7 a.m. Tuesday via FedEx. The hospital then began distributing the vaccine to its frontline employees, said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.
The first vaccines were given to frontline employees at about 1 p.m. Tuesday after hospital staff completed a second rehearsal before lunch.
“Employees initially eligible for the vaccines include nurses, physicians and other employees who are in direct contact with patients during at least 25 percent of their workday,” Atkinson said. “We didn’t ask certain employees to go first; we just opened a phone line for scheduling and those who called first received the first time slots. There was a lot of excitement among those who got vaccinated today.”
EAMC was one of 15 Alabama hospitals to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Alabama has been initially allocated 40,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is being shipped directly to 15 pre-identified Alabama hospitals that have the capacity for ultracold storage for the vaccine, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said.
ADPH expects additional allocations of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days and weeks.
ADPH released its plan to vaccinate Alabamians last month. The plan includes three phases, as follows:
- In Phase 1, potentially limited doses of vaccine will be available, and they will be targeted to those at highest risk and highest risk of exposure, first responders and healthcare workers who care for those with critical needs.
- In Phase 2, large numbers of doses will be available, and supply is likely to meet demand. Educational efforts will target critical populations who were not vaccinated in Phase 1.
- In Phase 3, there is likely to be a sufficient supply, and all unvaccinated groups will be targeted. Special attention will be directed to populations or communities with low vaccine coverage.
Support Local Journalism
EAMC update
Tuesday marked the second straight day that EAMC’s COVID-19 hospitalizations were higher than its original peak of 54 in April and five short of its highest peak on July 22.
There were 57 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Tuesday, an increase of nine since Friday. Additionally, seven patients were on ventilators, according to hospital data.
Despite rising hospitalizations, EAMC saw its COVID-19 test positivity rate slightly drop last week. EAMC tested 533 people at its COVID-19 testing site, of which 74 were positive. The positivity rate was 13.9 percent, which is down from the previous week’s positivity rate of 15.8 percent, EAMC said.
Atkinson said despite the excitement over the distribution of a vaccine in the United States, the vaccine does not address the situation many hospitals are currently facing.
“There’s a lot of excitement over the vaccine distribution beginning in the United States, but we all have to remember that largescale distribution is still a few months away,” Atkinson said. “I say that because the vaccines do not address the current situation that hospitals find themselves in. Many are low on beds and more still are short of ICU beds.
“Vaccines are important for our long-term goal of ‘getting back to normal,’ but our short-term goal of reducing hospitalizations and deaths is best reached by compliance with mask-wearing, social distancing, and handwashing.”
Atkinson added that another preventative measure is to avoid large gatherings as the holiday season gets underway.
“Really, it’s a matter of avoiding, or at least managing, gatherings involving any number of people outside of your household,” he said. “The holidays are here and family gatherings will undoubtedly occur. Handling those gatherings appropriately with the precautions mentioned is perhaps the single biggest factor in the coming weeks.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.