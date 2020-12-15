EAMC frontline workers begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine, hospitalizations edge upwards

East Alabama Medical Center frontline employees were among the first in the state to receive the COVID-19 vaccine while virus hospitalized edged upward.

EAMC received its shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at about 7 a.m. Tuesday via FedEx. The hospital then began distributing the vaccine to its frontline employees, said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.

The first vaccines were given to frontline employees at about 1 p.m. Tuesday after hospital staff completed a second rehearsal before lunch.

“Employees initially eligible for the vaccines include nurses, physicians and other employees who are in direct contact with patients during at least 25 percent of their workday,” Atkinson said. “We didn’t ask certain employees to go first; we just opened a phone line for scheduling and those who called first received the first time slots. There was a lot of excitement among those who got vaccinated today.”

EAMC was one of 15 Alabama hospitals to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Alabama has been initially allocated 40,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is being shipped directly to 15 pre-identified Alabama hospitals that have the capacity for ultracold storage for the vaccine, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said.