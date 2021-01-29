EAMC gearing up to vaccinate individuals ages 65 and older

East Alabama Medical Center is rolling out a new vaccine appointment scheduling web link Monday as it expands its vaccination effort to those age 65 and older.

The new web link will allow for self-scheduling for residents age 65 and older of Chambers, Lee and Macon counties. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Friday that Alabamians age 65 and older, along with additional groups, are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The exact time the EAMC vaccine appointment link will be available on Monday is not yet known, but EAMC plans to publicize to the media, on www.eamc.org and on its social media channels when it’s available.

EAMC’s web link for individuals ages 75 and older was disabled as of 5 p.m. Friday and will be replaced with Monday’s new link, the hospital system said in a Friday news release.

The new sign-up link will allow for self-schedule but will be limited to five days in advance because of the uncertainty of vaccine availability.

“If the time slots for the next five days are all filled, you will not be able to register until a time slot within five days is open,” the release reads. “Additional details will be provided on Monday when an announcement regarding the registration link is released.”