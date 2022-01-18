EAMC hits new high of 100 COVID-19 patients

After setting a pandemic record of 98 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, East Alabama Medical Center set another record and hit triple digits for the first time, with 100 COVID patients on Tuesday morning.

“It goes without saying that this is a milestone that we never wanted, or expected, to reach,” said Laura Grill, East Alabama Health president and CEO, in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.

According to an email from John Atkinson, East Alabama Health’s public relations director, 80 of those 100 patients are above the age of 50, and 60 of the 100 are unvaccinated.

Atkinson also reported that the moving 7-day positivity rate for Lee County is 44.7%.

For COVID-19 patients in Lee County, monoclonal antibody infusions have served as an important treatment, including for unvaccinated patients.

EAMC has administered more than 3,000 of these infusions, which were especially effective in early 2021 and again during late summer. However, the drugs used in these infusions are not effective against the Omicron variant.