EAMC hits new high of 100 COVID-19 patients

After setting a pandemic record of 98 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, East Alabama Medical Center set another record and hit triple digits for the first time, with 100 COVID patients on Tuesday morning.
“It goes without saying that this is a milestone that we never wanted, or expected, to reach,” said Laura Grill, East Alabama Health president and CEO, in a press release issued Tuesday afternoon.
According to an email from John Atkinson, East Alabama Health’s public relations director, 80 of those 100 patients are above the age of 50, and 60 of the 100 are unvaccinated.
Atkinson also reported that the moving 7-day positivity rate for Lee County is 44.7%.
For COVID-19 patients in Lee County, monoclonal antibody infusions have served as an important treatment, including for unvaccinated patients.
EAMC has administered more than 3,000 of these infusions, which were especially effective in early 2021 and again during late summer. However, the drugs used in these infusions are not effective against the Omicron variant.
The new drug, sotrovimab, used to combat the current Omicron variant, is in short supply. According to Atkinson, East Alabama Health has received and administered 34 doses over the past month and hopes to receive a small shipment later this week, but has only received six doses at a time in past shipments.
While East Alabama Health continued to face challenges with record COVID hospitalizations, an overcrowded emergency department and staffing shortages, Grill praised her team of health care providers and support personnel, saying they have been “amazing to watch.”
She estimates that they’ve cared for over 2,500 COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic, and she puts the COVID death total at 349 patients.
“I hope our community will continue to provide constant prayer and support to these healthcare heroes,” Grill said. “They need it just as much now as they did when this started 22 months ago.”
Pediatric rate
The positivity rate for children in the area is similar to the nearly 45% positivity rate for Lee County. Atkinson said in a press release Tuesday that the three physician offices in Lee County that specialize in pediatric care all recorded positivity rates above 40%.
For example, the Pediatric Clinic in Opelika tested 2,117 children and 850 were positive, for a positivity rate of just over 40%. Meanwhile, Pediatric Associates had a positivity rate for 41%, and Auburn Pediatric and Adult Medicine office, had a 52% rate among children.
Opelika and Lee County city schools have reinstated mask-wearing for all students, faculty and staff as COVID-19 cases have spiked in the new year.
Drive-thru testing
East Alabama Health plans to continue COVID-19 testing for at least two more weeks for people who are symptomatic. Testing takes place on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and includes assistance from Lee County EMA and the Auburn University and Southern Union schools of nursing. Appointment scheduling begins one day in advance of each testing day. Appointments may be made by calling East Alabama Health's Call Center at 334-528-4YOU (4968).