EAMC hospitalizations highest in two months; AU sees early flu cases

Auburn University

Auburn University reported the lowest weekly number of new COVID-19 cases last week, but medical officials are concerned about the number of new flu cases.

The university said that 16 new virus cases were reported to the school during the week ending on Oct. 11. The school also reported a 0.25 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

“I feel really confident about where the numbers are,” Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic, said.

All of the cases were reported on Auburn’s main campus. There have been 1,384 reported COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17, according to Auburn University data.

Kam added that he is surprised about seeing flu cases this early into the flu season.

“In the last week we’ve seen two cases of the flu already,” he said. “That was a surprise. It is clear that the flu virus is starting to circulate at a lower rate but the more people that we get vaccinated, the less likelihood that we will have an outbreak of the flu.”