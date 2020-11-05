EAMC hospitalizations remain flat as statewide mask mandate gets extended

There 169,266 confirmed cases and 29,892 probable cases in Alabama on Thursday for a combined total of 199,158 virus cases, according to ADPH data.

Auburn University

Auburn University recorded the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases reported on its campuses last week since students returned in August.

The university said that eight new virus cases were self-reported to the school during the week ending on Nov. 1. The school also reported a 0.49 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

All eight new cases were reported on Auburn’s main campus. There have been 1,420 reported COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17, according to Auburn University data.

Dr. Fred Kam, director the Auburn University Medical Clinic, feels the low number of cases is due to the effort made by those in the Auburn community.

“It’s all the people that are doing what they should be doing to prevent the number of cases, a number of people getting COVID and possibly the number of people needing to be hospitalized or risking that Auburn University would have been required to go all online,” he said. “I say thank you for your efforts. It’s much appreciated.”