EAMC hospitalizations remain flat as statewide mask mandate gets extended

Alabamians will be required to wear masks in public until at least mid-December.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that she is extending the state’s Safer-at-Home order and mask mandate until Friday, Dec. 11, but some restrictions are being eased despite statewide cases rising.
Ivey’s new order removes the occupancy rate limitations for retailers, gyms and fitness centers and entertainment venues.
“This should be welcome news as we get ready for the upcoming holiday season, which is often the bread and butter for retail and especially for our locally owned small businesses,” Ivey said. “Moving forward, these businesses can resume their normal operations in terms of the number of patrons that are allowed inside their establish as long as they’re wearing a mask and complying with other sanitation guidelines.”
The order also adds that an exception to social distancing rules will be allowed for many close contact providers, including barber shops, hair salons, gyms and restaurants, if people are wearing masks and separated by an impermeable barrier.
“If they install plexiglass partitions or some other divider, then they will be able to increase the number of patrons that they are serving daily,” Ivey said. “The key to all this is if you mask up and social distance, you can increase occupancy in your businesses.”
The mask mandate has been in place since mid-July, and the current mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order were set to expire Sunday night.
The extension of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order comes after a rise in new COVID-19 cases throughout Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported a total of 2,818 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 208 probable deaths on Thursday.
Ivey feels the new rise in cases is because residents are becoming tired of wearing masks.
“I think the cases may be rising because people are just tired of the mask and they’re not wearing it,” she said. “That’s causing cases to spread.”
Over 1,800 new cases
According to an Associated Press report on Wednesday, the 1,848 new cases reported were the most in a single day since early August based on information provided by Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. More than 1,020 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 45 percent since late September.
Despite rising COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout Alabama, virus hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center remain flat.
There were 20 virus patients hospitalized on Thursday and it has been three weeks since EAMC had 30 or more COVID-19 hospitalizations, the hospital system said.
There 169,266 confirmed cases and 29,892 probable cases in Alabama on Thursday for a combined total of 199,158 virus cases, according to ADPH data.
Auburn University
Auburn University recorded the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases reported on its campuses last week since students returned in August.
The university said that eight new virus cases were self-reported to the school during the week ending on Nov. 1. The school also reported a 0.49 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.
All eight new cases were reported on Auburn’s main campus. There have been 1,420 reported COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17, according to Auburn University data.
Dr. Fred Kam, director the Auburn University Medical Clinic, feels the low number of cases is due to the effort made by those in the Auburn community.
“It’s all the people that are doing what they should be doing to prevent the number of cases, a number of people getting COVID and possibly the number of people needing to be hospitalized or risking that Auburn University would have been required to go all online,” he said. “I say thank you for your efforts. It’s much appreciated.”
The university said 17 campus community members self-reported positive COVID-19 tests during the week ending on Oct. 25. It also reported a 0.26 percent positivity rate during the same timeframe among those tested through sentinel testing.
Auburn University tested 616 people through the sentinel testing program last week. A total of 3,711 Auburn students, faculty and staff have been tested through the program since it began.
Data provided Tuesday represents students, employees and contractors who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University and those who tested positive through the AU GuideSafe Sentinel testing, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.
Local numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama counties remained steady in the days leading up to and following Election Day, according to ADPH
ADPH reported 64 new virus cases in Chambers County, 80 in Lee County, 21 in Macon County, 11 in Russell County and 37 in Tallapoosa County from Monday to Wednesday.
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases reported per day during the past 14 days. The county is averaging about 24 new virus cases each day. There were 4,371 confirmed cases and 2,441 probable cases in Lee County as of Thursday. The combined total was 6,812, according to ADPH.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 983 confirmed, 478 probable, 1,461 combined
- Macon County – 514 confirmed, 76 probable, 590 combined
- Russell County – 1,854 confirmed, 158 probable, 2,012 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,160 confirmed, 283 probable, 1,443 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 9
- Macon County — 4
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 10
Of the 2,818 reported deaths in Alabama, 41 are from Chambers County, 51 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 86 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 208 probable deaths, seven are from Chambers County, 14 from Lee County, four from Macon County and one from Tallapoosa County.
