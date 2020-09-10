EAMC hospitalizations rise slightly after hitting record low

COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center are slightly rising after hitting a record low on Saturday.

There were 25 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, of which seven were on ventilators, at EAMC on Wednesday, down one from Tuesday’s total of 26 patients but still five higher than Monday’s total of 20 patients, according to hospital data.

“Excluding the mid-March start of the pandemic at EAMC, 15 is the fewest number of patients with COVID-19 that EAMC has recorded in one day—15 was also recorded on May 23,” EAMC said in a Wednesday news release.

The positivity rate among COVID-19 tests at EAMC was also down last week compared to the week prior. EAMC tested 772 people from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, of which 185 tested positive, a 24 percent positivity rate. The positivity rate for the week of Aug. 24-28 was 38.5 percent, according to hospital data.

EAMC also noted that statistics slowly began to return to a more manageable level last week after the hospital system saw significant increases across the board the week prior.

“The exception to that statement is that the testing site still tested around 150 people each day due to the heavy call volumes the week before,” the release reads.