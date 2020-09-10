EAMC hospitalizations rise slightly after hitting record low

COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center are slightly rising after hitting a record low on Saturday.
There were 25 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, of which seven were on ventilators, at EAMC on Wednesday, down one from Tuesday’s total of 26 patients but still five higher than Monday’s total of 20 patients, according to hospital data.
“Excluding the mid-March start of the pandemic at EAMC, 15 is the fewest number of patients with COVID-19 that EAMC has recorded in one day—15 was also recorded on May 23,” EAMC said in a Wednesday news release.
The positivity rate among COVID-19 tests at EAMC was also down last week compared to the week prior. EAMC tested 772 people from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, of which 185 tested positive, a 24 percent positivity rate. The positivity rate for the week of Aug. 24-28 was 38.5 percent, according to hospital data.
EAMC also noted that statistics slowly began to return to a more manageable level last week after the hospital system saw significant increases across the board the week prior.
“The exception to that statement is that the testing site still tested around 150 people each day due to the heavy call volumes the week before,” the release reads.
Local numbers
Lee County continues to lead east Alabama counties in the number of new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported each day by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
There were 3,553 confirmed virus cases and 1,678 probable cases for a combined total of 5,231 virus cases in Lee County as of Wednesday night. Lee County added 22 confirmed virus cases and 28 probable cases on Wednesday, according to ADPH data.
Lee County is averaging about 60 new virus cases per day during the past week when looking at the total number of confirmed and probable cases, according to Bama Tracker, an online Alabama COVID-19 database.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 858 confirmed, 210 probable, 1,068 combined
- Macon County – 414 confirmed, 44 probable, 458 combined
- Russell County – 1,568 confirmed, 99 probable, 1,667 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 943 confirmed, 147 probable, 1,090 combined
The following is the average number of new confirmed cases, excluding probable cases, in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 2
- Lee County – 41
- Macon County — 2
- Russell County — 5
- Tallapoosa County — 3
There were 122,580 confirmed cases, 11,837 probable cases and 2,285 virus-related deaths in Alabama as of Wednesday night, according to ADPH. The combined total of virus cases in the state was 134,417.
Of the 2,285 reported deaths, 40 are from Chambers County, 49 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, two from Russell County and 82 from Tallapoosa County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
