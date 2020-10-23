EAMC hospitalizations up slightly as cases rise in Alabama

“Ideally a visitor would come and stay with their loved one the entirety of their visit,” Atkinson said. “However, we understand that is not always possible due to other commitments a person may have.”

Atkinson added that visitors should limit their exits and returns to limit the risk of COVID-19 exposure for all those at the hospital.

“The more foot traffic in the hallway and elevators, the greater chance of transmission as asymptomatic persons are not aware they are carrying the virus,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local numbers

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in east Alabama counties remains steady, according to ADPH data.

ADPH reported 36 new virus cases in Chambers County, 47 in Lee County, two in Macon County, 19 in Russell County and 20 in Tallapoosa County from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day during the past two weeks continues to rise in Chambers, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Lee County and Macon County were the only east Alabama counties to see averages continue to decline.

Chambers County averaged about 7.1 new cases on Monday and averaged 8.8 new cases on Wednesday.