EAMC hospitalizations up slightly as cases rise in Alabama

East Alabama Medical Center has had a slight increase in both COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases, with officials wary the area is beginning to feel the effects of statewide and national trends.
EAMC saw its virus hospitalizations dip to 21 on Wednesday but they rose to 26 on Thursday. Additionally, there were four virus patients requiring ventilation, according to hospital data.
“The uncertainty of the days ahead is what concerns our COVID committee,” said EAMC spokesman John Atkinson. “The COVID-19 situation is fairly manageable right now, but if the hospitalization numbers in Alabama start to resemble the increases seen in 37 other states earlier this week, it could once again create a strain.”
Alabama added 1,390 COVID-19 cases, both confirmed and probable, from Wednesday to Thursday, according to Bama Tracker, an independent online COVID-19 database.
There were 154,942 confirmed virus cases and 22,122 probable cases as of Thursday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 177,064.
There were 2,660 confirmed deaths and 183 probable deaths in the state as well, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Visitation
EAMC patient visitation remains at the orange level, which means one visitor per patient, per day. The hospital requests that visitors stay for the entirety of the visit, rather than leaving the hospital and coming back.
“Ideally a visitor would come and stay with their loved one the entirety of their visit,” Atkinson said. “However, we understand that is not always possible due to other commitments a person may have.”
Atkinson added that visitors should limit their exits and returns to limit the risk of COVID-19 exposure for all those at the hospital.
“The more foot traffic in the hallway and elevators, the greater chance of transmission as asymptomatic persons are not aware they are carrying the virus,” he said.
Local numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in east Alabama counties remains steady, according to ADPH data.
ADPH reported 36 new virus cases in Chambers County, 47 in Lee County, two in Macon County, 19 in Russell County and 20 in Tallapoosa County from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day during the past two weeks continues to rise in Chambers, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Lee County and Macon County were the only east Alabama counties to see averages continue to decline.
Chambers County averaged about 7.1 new cases on Monday and averaged 8.8 new cases on Wednesday.
Russell County’s average rose from about 7.1 new virus cases on Monday to about 7.4 cases on Wednesday.
Tallapoosa County averaged about 6.6 new cases on Monday and about 7.2 on Wednesday, according to ADPH data.
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks among east Alabama counties, despite its average dropping. The county is averaging about 20 new virus cases during the past two weeks, down from Monday’s average of about 21.9 cases.
There were 4,220 confirmed cases and 2,276 probable cases for a combined total of 6,496 cases in Lee County as of Thursday night, according to ADPH.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 941 confirmed, 395 probable, 1,336 combined
- Macon County – 467 confirmed, 62 probable, 529 combined
- Russell County – 1,783 confirmed, 140 probable, 1,923 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,068 confirmed, 237 probable, 1,305 combined
Of the 2,660 reported deaths in Alabama, 40 are from Chambers County, 51 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 86 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 183 probable deaths, three are from Chambers County, 14 from Lee County, three from Macon County and one from Tallapoosa County.
