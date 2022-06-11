EAMC joins forces with Southern Union to combat nursing shortage

East Alabama Medical Center has partnered with Southern Union State Community College and aims to combat the severe nursing shortage with a new evening nursing program.

“We have always worked closely with Southern Union,” said Susan Johnston, Vice President of Human Resources at EAMC. “We have monthly meetings so we can stay in constant communication.”

SUSCC announced late last month that it will be holding evening nursing classes this fall for those who are unable to attend during typical school hours.

EAMC hopes this new program will help the nationwide nursing shortage. Johnston said a nursing shortage is a cyclical problem that happens about every 10 years.

“We went into COVID-19 kind of going into a perfect storm," she said. "The nursing shortage is probably the worst I’ve seen in my career."

Because of the recent pandemic, early retirement and an increased need for care, hospitals across the country are in dire need of nurses.

With the new evening nursing program, people can continue a full-time job and further their education at the same time.

“It’s only going to boost resources and applications and make it possible for people with families and children to go to evening classes and maintain the full-time jobs that they have to have,” said Amy Rowland, EAMC's executive director of nursing and patient flow.

EAMC is trying to find the right balance of students, instructors and hospital resources to get as many people trained.

“We have a huge need and there's a lot of people who want to go to nursing school,” Johnston said. “What this (program) will do is, they have the applicants and it will open more opportunities for them.”

Southern Union does more than provide EAMC with nurses. It also trains radiologists, certified nursing assistants, surgical techs and workers in computer science-related jobs. “Really, the sky’s the limit,” Rowland said.

“Our goal is to continue to take care of our community, and we're doing everything we can to ensure that we do so,” said Kelli Truitt, EAMC's director of human resources.

