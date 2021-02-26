EAMC moves to level yellow visitation level after recording lowest number of COVID-19 patients since September

East Alabama Medical Center’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in five months and as a result, the hospital system is changing its visitation level.
There were 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Friday, the lowest it has been since Sept. 5, 2020. EAMC reached its hospitalization record of 92 six weeks ago, but the number has been slowly declining ever since.
EAMC saw the decline in virus hospitalization decline more rapidly in February and the pace picked up ever since the COVID-19 census hit 47 two weeks ago, according to the hospital system.
“Recently, it’s dropped quicker than we expected,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “In the past, when we have had patients with COVID discharged home or pass away, there have been 5-10 patients a day admitted so the census did not swing as much as it has recently. With last week and this week combined, we only admitted a total of 12 patients with COVID-19. That’s where the big difference has been.”
With hospitalizations on the decline, EAMC is moving its hospital visitation level from red to yellow, a process that was escalated much quicker than expected.
“Late last week, as the COVID census was dropping from 45 to 26 over a span of five days, EAMC officials were planning to lower the visitation restrictions from red to orange,” a release from EAMC reads. “However, while some details were still being worked out, the census continued to drop.”
EAMC decided to skip the orange level altogether because of the rapid reduction in hospitalizations, Atkinson said.
EAMC officials are asking people to review the yellow visitation level closely since it has been a while since the hospital was at yellow.
“Visitor restrictions are still in place, so this does not mean we are returning to pre-pandemic visitation,” stated Atkinson. “In most situations, it simply means we’ll be allowing two visitors per patient instead of one. Also, we are continuing to ask that visitation be limited to immediate family members or support persons.”
The yellow visitation level means there is less than 5 percent prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Lee County or less than 20 in-patients with COVID-19. Visitation hours are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted, according to EAMC.
The following guidelines are in place under the yellow level at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier:
- Hospitalized inpatient units: Two visitors at a time once patient is settled in their room. Two total visitors per day.
- Critical Care/ICU: Critical care visitation guidelines will be discussed with family/supper person upon admission.
- Emergency Department: One visitor per patient. Two parents/guardians are allowed for pediatric patients. A visitor may accompany patient into lobby. Lobby visitation may be restricted as needed.
- Outpatient surgery: Once patient is settled, one visitor may join them in their pre-procedure room if time allows. During procedure, the visitor will return to their car until patient pick-up.
- Tests and procedures: No visitors unless special assistance is required or recommended by provider.
- Inpatient surgery: Once the patient is on a nursing unit, two visitors at a time. Two total visitors per day. During the procedure, the visitor will return to their car.
- Labor and delivery: One support person and one visitor.
- Pediatrics/Levell II Nursey: Two parents/guardians.
- Pastors/clergy: Visitation at patient’s request.
- Psychiatry: One visitor as authorized by care team.
For more information regarding EAMC’s visitation guidelines, visit eamc.org.
Vaccine
Vaccine doses continue to rise by about 1,200-1,300 per day at EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic. The hospital system has administered a little less than 36,000 doses since Dec. 15, 2020, following Friday’s clinic, EAMC said.
The majority of the doses administered this week were for people receiving their second dose, which will be the case for the next two weeks.
“We hope to have at least 200 first doses available each day,” Atkinson said, “and once the time slots are opened for March 15 — which should happen on March 8 — the vast majority of the allocation will be for first doses.”