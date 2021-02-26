EAMC moves to level yellow visitation level after recording lowest number of COVID-19 patients since September

East Alabama Medical Center’s COVID-19 hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in five months and as a result, the hospital system is changing its visitation level.

There were 15 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Friday, the lowest it has been since Sept. 5, 2020. EAMC reached its hospitalization record of 92 six weeks ago, but the number has been slowly declining ever since.

EAMC saw the decline in virus hospitalization decline more rapidly in February and the pace picked up ever since the COVID-19 census hit 47 two weeks ago, according to the hospital system.

“Recently, it’s dropped quicker than we expected,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “In the past, when we have had patients with COVID discharged home or pass away, there have been 5-10 patients a day admitted so the census did not swing as much as it has recently. With last week and this week combined, we only admitted a total of 12 patients with COVID-19. That’s where the big difference has been.”

With hospitalizations on the decline, EAMC is moving its hospital visitation level from red to yellow, a process that was escalated much quicker than expected.