EAMC nearing peak number of hospitalizations

East Alabama Medical Center is inching closer to its record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since the pandemic started.

There were 49 COVID-19 patients, 47 of whom had tested positive, hospitalized at EAMC on Friday, the highest number of virus patients in weeks, according to hospital data.

Friday’s total number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized is just seven short of the hospital’s record number of positive patients April 11.

Despite being downgraded from a very-high-risk COVID-19 county to a high-risk county by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday, the number of new cases per day in Lee County continues to rise.

ADPH confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases in Lee County on Thursday. The county is averaging about 40 new cases per day in the past 14 days.

Russell County also moved from a very-high-risk county to a high-risk county. Meanwhile, Macon County remains a very-high-risk COVID-19 county, according to ADPH.

Chambers and Tallapoosa counties were downgraded from a very-high-risk counties to moderate-risk counties. The classification comes from the 14-day average of new cases in the county.