EAMC nearing peak number of hospitalizations

East Alabama Medical Center is inching closer to its record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since the pandemic started.
There were 49 COVID-19 patients, 47 of whom had tested positive, hospitalized at EAMC on Friday, the highest number of virus patients in weeks, according to hospital data.
Friday’s total number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized is just seven short of the hospital’s record number of positive patients April 11.
Despite being downgraded from a very-high-risk COVID-19 county to a high-risk county by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday, the number of new cases per day in Lee County continues to rise.
ADPH confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases in Lee County on Thursday. The county is averaging about 40 new cases per day in the past 14 days.
Russell County also moved from a very-high-risk county to a high-risk county. Meanwhile, Macon County remains a very-high-risk COVID-19 county, according to ADPH.
Chambers and Tallapoosa counties were downgraded from a very-high-risk counties to moderate-risk counties. The classification comes from the 14-day average of new cases in the county.
There were 717 confirmed COVID- 19 cases in Chambers County, 1,922 in Lee County, 244 in Macon County, 875 in Russell County and 678 in Tallapoosa County as of Friday night, according to ADPH.
There were 62,111 total cases and 1,232 virus- related deaths in Alabama.
Of the 1,232 total deaths, 32 were from Chambers County, 38 from Lee County, 10 from Macon County and 72 from Tallapoosa County, according to ADPH.
EAMC update
EAMC is expanding its 334-528-SICK hotline call center and drive-thru testing center hours due to the increased demand.
The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Testing will also take place Saturday, by appointment only, for the first time in several weeks, EAMC said.
Hours for the 334-528-SICK call center during the week are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can call the number to be screened by a clinician, EAMC said.
If the symptoms warrant being tested, the person will be scheduled for a COVID-19 testing appointment.