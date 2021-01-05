EAMC nears COVID-19 ventilator usage record

East Alabama Medical Center saw its COVID-19 ventilator usage surge on Tuesday.
There were 20 COVID-19 patients on ventilators on Tuesday, up five from Monday and up eight from Sunday, according to hospital data.
Additionally, EAMC had 78 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, down one from Monday’s total.
Tuesday’s ventilator usage is two lower than EAMC’s record number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in April 2020 when 22 patients were on ventilators, data shows.
Sara Palczewski1
