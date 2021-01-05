 Skip to main content
EAMC nears COVID-19 ventilator usage record

COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS GRAPH

East Alabama Medical Center released this graphic Tuesday showing the total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at its campuses. 

 East Alabama Medical Center

East Alabama Medical Center saw its COVID-19 ventilator usage surge on Tuesday.

There were 20 COVID-19 patients on ventilators on Tuesday, up five from Monday and up eight from Sunday, according to hospital data.

Additionally, EAMC had 78 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Tuesday, down one from Monday’s total.

Tuesday’s ventilator usage is two lower than EAMC’s record number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in April 2020 when 22 patients were on ventilators, data shows.

