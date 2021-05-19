EAMC, nursing homes keep mask requirements; pediatric shots available

The Centers for Disease Control CDC has announced that people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can ditch their masks in most public places; however, Alabama’s hospitals and nursing homes are still under federal mask requirements.
“As a result, masks will still be required at all facilities under the East Alabama Health umbrella, even for people who are fully vaccinated,” according to EAMC spokesman John Atkinson.
The EAMC umbrella encompasses the hospital, EAMC-Lanier in Valley, and its nursing homes, clinics and physicians offices.
State, local numbersCOVID-19 infections continue to lag across East Alabama and the rest of the state, keeping in line with conditions since late winter.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 540,891 cases have been reported statewide since the outbreak of COVID-19, with 11,045 deaths. Nearly 1.3 million residents have been vaccinated.
Chambers County has reported 3,616 cases overall, with 123 deaths. It has reported 46 new cases over the last two weeks.
Lee County tops East Alabama in reported overall cases with 16,011 – and deaths, with 172. It has reported 94 new cases over the last two weeks.
Macon County has reported 1,612 cases overall, with 50 deaths. It has reported 18 new cases in the last two weeks.
Russell County has reported 4,468 cases overall, with 38 deaths. It has reported 34 new cases in the last two weeks.
Tallapoosa County has reported 4,053 overall cases, with 153 deaths. It has reported 39 new cases in the last two weeks.
Pediatric clinic to offer COVID shotsThe Pediatric Clinic will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday to all kids ages 12 and up.
The Pfizer two-dose vaccines will be administered at the practice’s old office, 760 E. Glenn Ave. in Auburn in the Glendean Shopping Center. The plan is to run four days a week at the outset.
To register and self-schedule for a vaccine, go to either www.thePedsClinic.com or www.AuburnKids.com. There is no charge to patients for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the clinic may bill the recipient’s insurance for administrative costs.
EAMC clinic
hours changeEAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic will shift to afternoon hours next Monday. New times will be 3-7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.
There are 300 time slots per day at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.
Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.