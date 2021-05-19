EAMC, nursing homes keep mask requirements; pediatric shots available

The Centers for Disease Control CDC has announced that people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can ditch their masks in most public places; however, Alabama’s hospitals and nursing homes are still under federal mask requirements.

“As a result, masks will still be required at all facilities under the East Alabama Health umbrella, even for people who are fully vaccinated,” according to EAMC spokesman John Atkinson.

The EAMC umbrella encompasses the hospital, EAMC-Lanier in Valley, and its nursing homes, clinics and physicians offices.

State, local numbersCOVID-19 infections continue to lag across East Alabama and the rest of the state, keeping in line with conditions since late winter.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 540,891 cases have been reported statewide since the outbreak of COVID-19, with 11,045 deaths. Nearly 1.3 million residents have been vaccinated.

Chambers County has reported 3,616 cases overall, with 123 deaths. It has reported 46 new cases over the last two weeks.

Lee County tops East Alabama in reported overall cases with 16,011 – and deaths, with 172. It has reported 94 new cases over the last two weeks.