EAMC officials disagree with Gov. Ivey's decision to lift mask mandate in April

East Alabama Medical Center officials are disagreeing with Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to end the mask mandate in April.

“We firmly believe that masks play a pivotal role in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “Right now, only about 15 percent of Alabamians have received one vaccine dose, and fewer are fully vaccinated.

“There are still many variables in play, such as speed of the vaccine rollout, acceptance of the vaccine, and how the variants behave in the weeks ahead, especially if fewer people are masked.”

Atkinson added that EAMC will require masks inside the hospital for the foreseeable future.

“Given the current vaccination count, we still have a ways to go before reaching herd immunity, which most health experts agree needs to be at least 50 percent of the population,” he said. “We will continue to encourage mask-wearing, social distancing and good hand hygiene beyond April 9.”

Numbers

EAMC continues to see low COVID-19 hospitalizations. There were 10 virus patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Thursday.