EAMC officials remind community of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

East Alabama Medical Center officials are reminding the community that only certain people are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama and at its clinic.

EAMC is currently having to turn away some people who have signed up for vaccination at the door of its Community Vaccine Clinic because they do not qualify under the guidelines for vaccination laid out by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

“Based on her plan, we are still in Phase 1B, with the exception that ages 65-74 were added at the same time that this phase opened,” said EAMC spokesman John Atkinson. “Unfortunately, we are having people register under the 'Frontline Critical Workers' category who do not currently fit the criteria, and we are having to turn them away at the door.”

Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) expanded vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B on Feb. 8. COVID-19 vaccine eligibility includes people age 65 or older and additional groups of frontline workers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Frontline critical workers eligible for the vaccine are as follows, according to APDH: