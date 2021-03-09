EAMC officials remind community of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

East Alabama Medical Center officials are reminding the community that only certain people are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Alabama and at its clinic.
EAMC is currently having to turn away some people who have signed up for vaccination at the door of its Community Vaccine Clinic because they do not qualify under the guidelines for vaccination laid out by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
“Based on her plan, we are still in Phase 1B, with the exception that ages 65-74 were added at the same time that this phase opened,” said EAMC spokesman John Atkinson. “Unfortunately, we are having people register under the 'Frontline Critical Workers' category who do not currently fit the criteria, and we are having to turn them away at the door.”
Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) expanded vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B on Feb. 8. COVID-19 vaccine eligibility includes people age 65 or older and additional groups of frontline workers.
Frontline critical workers eligible for the vaccine are as follows, according to APDH:
- First responders
- Corrections officers
- Food and agriculture workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- People who work in the education sector (teachers, support staff, community college and high education)
- Childcare workers
- Judiciary, including, but not limited to circuit judges, district judges and district attorneys
EAMC says the workgroups who most often mistakenly believe they are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination are workers in hair and nail salons, individual caregivers, retail (other than grocery stores) and workers in real estate and financial institutions.
“All of them have valid work reasons for wanting to be vaccinated—and we want them to be vaccinated—but we are bound by the criteria set forth by the state,” Atkinson said. “We are also very eager to vaccinate people younger than 65 who have high-risk medical conditions. As soon as we are able to open Phase 1C, we will notify the community and update our registration portal.”