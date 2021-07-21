EAMC officials see ‘definite concern’ as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

Since Friday, coronavirus-related hospitalizations at the East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) and EAMC-Lanier have increased from 11 to 23 as of Wednesday, officials with East Alabama Health said.

“This is a definite concern and loosely mirrors what is happening across Alabama,” John Atkinson, a spokesman with East Alabama Health, said in a statement.

Alabama currently ranks last in the United States in terms of vaccinated residents, and officials with EAMC said states with low vaccination rates are being hit the hardest by the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is more contagious and has more the tendency to cause severe symptoms than its counterpart.

“The majority of our hospitalizations are people who have not been vaccinated, but we are seeing a few ‘breakthrough cases’ where people who are vaccinated are having to be hospitalized,” Atkinson said in the statement. “The vaccine cannot completely eliminate the chance of someone being infected with COVID, but it can decrease the risk of developing severe disease and decrease the odds of needing hospitalization.”

Infection Prevention Director for East Alabama Health Brooke Bailey said vaccination was still the best way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and urged those who are currently unvaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible.