EAMC, Opelika Housing Authority to host community vaccination drives for anyone ages 16 and up

Those who haven’t yet been vaccinated now have several chances thanks to a partnership between the East Alabama Medical Center and the Opelika Housing Authority, which plans to host vaccination drives at different sites around Opelika over the next two weeks.

The Pfizer vaccine will be free and available for anyone ages 16 or older regardless of where they live. Pre-registration is required.

Matthew McClammey, executive director of the Opelika Housing Authority, said its first drive in March was able to vaccinate 112 seniors 55 and over as well as essential workers, but that this one would be open to everyone and that there was no cap on the amount of vaccines they would give out.

“We are working with EAMC to provide this vaccine to any and everyone who wants and needs it,” McClammey said. “According to EAMC, whatever number [of registrations] we come up with, they will prepare those vaccines that morning.”