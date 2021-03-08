EAMC opening more first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments

More individuals are expected to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 at East Alabama Medical Center’s Community Vaccine Clinic in the coming weeks.
EAMC opened its vaccine clinic at the old Tuesday Morning storefront in Auburn on Feb. 1. It is using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at its vaccine clinic, which means individuals who receive their first vaccine dose must receive their second dose three weeks later.
The hospital system expects to wrap up administering second doses to those who received their first dose during the first three weeks of the vaccine clinic’s operation.
“Because the vaccine we are using (Pfizer) requires two doses three weeks apart, the time slots for the first three weeks were mostly first doses,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “This week marks the end of the second doses for those patients.”
The vaccine clinic continues to roll out 1,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses or more a day with the 50,000th dose expected early next week. EAMC is opening more first-dose appointment timeslots for March 15–April 1.
“Appointment time slots for next Monday, March 15, opened this morning,” Atkinson said. “Due to the sequencing of the shots, the number of new time slots for next Monday was relatively low this morning, but each new day will see more and more time slots open.”
EAMC reminds the community to register at www.eastALcovidvaccine.com in order to be able to self-schedule a vaccine appointment. Vaccine clinic officials ask those with vaccine appointments to remain in their vehicle until within 10 minutes of their appointment time unless asked to arrive sooner.
“The clinic runs on things being consistent. When people arrive too early, the registration area can get backed up, and it has a trickle effect on the rest of the clinic,” Atkinson said.
Hospitalization numbers
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained below 15 during the weekend at EAMC.
There were 12 virus patients hospitalized Friday, 13 on Saturday and Sunday and 12 on Monday between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier, hospital data show.
Additionally, there were no COVID-19 patients on ventilators.