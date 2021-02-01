EAMC opens COVID-19 vaccine scheduling link, opens new vaccine clinic

East Alabama Medical Center was busy on Monday as its new community COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened and a new online vaccine appointment scheduling link became available.
EAMC successfully opened its new vaccine clinic at the old Tuesday Morning building, located at 1716 Opelika Road, in collaboration with the cities of Auburn and Opelika, Lee County Emergency Management Agency and Auburn United Methodist Church.
The new clinic replaces the clinic located at the EAMC Education Center.
Residents of Lee, Macon and Chambers counties who fall in one of the following sub-groups are eligible to request a COVID-19 vaccination at the new clinic on Opelika Road:
- Healthcare workers
- EMS/First Responders
- Ages 65 and older
- K-12 school personnel
- Daycare workers
- Volunteers at community COVID-19 clinic
Eligible individuals can register and schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointment at eastalcovidvaccine.com. Once registered and the individual receives his or her appointment confirmation, there is no need to register again.
The self-scheduling is limited to five days in advance because of the uncertainty of vaccine availability. If the time slots for the next five days are filled, individuals will not be able to get scheduled until a time slot within five days opens, EAMC said in a Monday news release.
Appointments are by appointment only and walk-ins are not permitted. EAMC ensures that there are no leftover vaccine doses at the end of the day and all doses are accounted for and no doses are wasted.
When individuals arrive at the clinic for their appointment, they are reminded that there is no waiting line. EAMC asks individuals remain in their car until 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment. A photo ID is required for appointments, said EAMC.
Masks are required at all times and must cover an individual’s mouth and nose. Space is limited inside the vaccination site and only the person receiving a vaccine is permitted inside unless the recipient needs direct assistance from a caregiver.
EAMC reminds those who already received their first vaccine dose to come to the new location on the day and time of their scheduled second dose.
Hospitalizations
EAMC saw COVID-19 hospitalizations decline during the weekend. There were 67 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Saturday, a decrease of 10 from Friday’s total, according to hospital data.