EAMC opens COVID-19 vaccine scheduling link, opens new vaccine clinic

The self-scheduling is limited to five days in advance because of the uncertainty of vaccine availability. If the time slots for the next five days are filled, individuals will not be able to get scheduled until a time slot within five days opens, EAMC said in a Monday news release.

Appointments are by appointment only and walk-ins are not permitted. EAMC ensures that there are no leftover vaccine doses at the end of the day and all doses are accounted for and no doses are wasted.

When individuals arrive at the clinic for their appointment, they are reminded that there is no waiting line. EAMC asks individuals remain in their car until 10 minutes before their scheduled appointment. A photo ID is required for appointments, said EAMC.

Masks are required at all times and must cover an individual’s mouth and nose. Space is limited inside the vaccination site and only the person receiving a vaccine is permitted inside unless the recipient needs direct assistance from a caregiver.

EAMC reminds those who already received their first vaccine dose to come to the new location on the day and time of their scheduled second dose.

Hospitalizations