EAMC opts against vaccinating children under the age of 16

East Alabama Medical Center has decided to let local doctors handle vaccinating teenagers against COVID-19.

Federal regulators have approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12-15, but those shots will not be available at the Community Vaccine Clinic across from Auburn Mall.

“Children and young teenagers are simply different than adults and we felt it best that they be vaccinated in a pediatric setting rather than at a mass vaccination clinic,” said John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman.

“We are working with area pediatricians to help them provide vaccine for this age group. The hope is vaccinations will start one day next week, but specific details are not yet available. We will share that information just as soon as it is available.”

For those 16 and older, there are 300 time slots per day at EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.

The Community Vaccine Clinic needs volunteers. It will shift to afternoon hours on May 24, with a schedule of 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.