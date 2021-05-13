EAMC opts against vaccinating children under the age of 16

East Alabama Medical Center has decided to let local doctors handle vaccinating teenagers against COVID-19.
Federal regulators have approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12-15, but those shots will not be available at the Community Vaccine Clinic across from Auburn Mall.
“Children and young teenagers are simply different than adults and we felt it best that they be vaccinated in a pediatric setting rather than at a mass vaccination clinic,” said John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman.
“We are working with area pediatricians to help them provide vaccine for this age group. The hope is vaccinations will start one day next week, but specific details are not yet available. We will share that information just as soon as it is available.”
For those 16 and older, there are 300 time slots per day at EAMC’s Community Vaccine Clinic. Appointment times through June 9 are available online at www.eastALcovidvaccine.org.
The Community Vaccine Clinic needs volunteers. It will shift to afternoon hours on May 24, with a schedule of 3-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, plus an 8 a.m.-noon session Saturday, June 5.
Morning and afternoon shifts are available Monday-Thursday at the clinic, 1716 Opelika Road across from Auburn Mall, through May 20. Anyone willing to volunteer at the clinic may register at https://app.vomo.org/invite/org/auburnumc.
Local, state numbers
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,144 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday, running the statewide total up to 532,895 since the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
That number was inflated by ADPH, which reported adding a backlog of 306 cases dating back to September 2020 from an undisclosed facility.
Lee County reported five new cases Wednesday. Russell County had seven new cases. Tallapoosa County had 13 new cases. Chambers County reported three new cases and Macon County reported two new cases, all according to Bamatracker.com.
The overall numbers in east Alabama, as of Wednesday afternoon, were:
Chambers County – 1,776 confirmed, 1,802 probable, 3,578 combined
Lee County – 8,858 confirmed, 7,034 probable, 15,892 combined
Macon County – 1,254 confirmed, 345 probable, 1,599 combined
Russell County – 3,279 confirmed, 1,153 probable, 4,432 combined
Tallapoosa County – 2,865 confirmed, 1,174 probable, 4,039 combined
New confirmed and probable cases in east Alabama counties over the last two weeks, as well as deaths from COVID-19 in the last week:
Chambers County — 25, 2
Lee County — 100, 1
Macon County — 16, 0
Russell County — 44, 0
Tallapoosa County — 51, 0
As of Wednesday, there have been 11,001 confirmed and probable deaths since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, according to ADPH.
Of those deaths in Alabama, 123 are from Chambers County, 171 from Lee County, 50 from Macon County, 38 from Russell County and 152 from Tallapoosa County.