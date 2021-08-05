EAMC reaches highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since February

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 29 to 36 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. It was the highest number of patients with the virus since Feb. 17, when 38 patients were hospitalized.

Of those 36 patients, 28 of them – about 78% – were unvaccinated, and the eight vaccinated patients were all 65 and older.

According to East Alabama Health, Lee County had a 33.85% fully vaccinated rate as of Thursday, while Tallapoosa County led the area at 34.3%. Macon County had a vaccination rate of 32.83%, followed by Chambers at 31.57%, Randolph at 22.74% and Russell at 17.58%.

Meanwhile, the area’s vaccination rates continued to climb. Four of these six Alabama counties each saw an increase of at least 1% in first doses over the past week, with the other counties just short of a 1% increase.

“That’s a positive sign for our area and reports are indicating similar increases across much of the state,” said John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health. “For the health of our state and so many other reasons, we need that trend to continue so as to slow the spread of COVID.”