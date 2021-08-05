EAMC reaches highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since February

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 29 to 36 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley. It was the highest number of patients with the virus since Feb. 17, when 38 patients were hospitalized.
Of those 36 patients, 28 of them – about 78% – were unvaccinated, and the eight vaccinated patients were all 65 and older.
According to East Alabama Health, Lee County had a 33.85% fully vaccinated rate as of Thursday, while Tallapoosa County led the area at 34.3%. Macon County had a vaccination rate of 32.83%, followed by Chambers at 31.57%, Randolph at 22.74% and Russell at 17.58%.
Meanwhile, the area’s vaccination rates continued to climb. Four of these six Alabama counties each saw an increase of at least 1% in first doses over the past week, with the other counties just short of a 1% increase.
“That’s a positive sign for our area and reports are indicating similar increases across much of the state,” said John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health. “For the health of our state and so many other reasons, we need that trend to continue so as to slow the spread of COVID.”
Atkinson said that while some breakthrough cases occur among the vaccinated, these prove to be much less severe “thanks to the vaccines.”
Lee County, as well as Macon and Tallapoosa counties, each have a one-dose-only vaccination rate of over 40%. According to East Alabama Health, people who have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna but have not returned for their second dose are encouraged to get that second shot even if it’s past the recommended 3-week or 4-week interval.
Call center
As COVID-19 cases increase locally, residents have more and more questions about the virus and what they should do. The call center at EAMC has a new number – 334-528-4YOU (4968) – and is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to help with the following topics:
COVID testing – The call center staff can schedule free testing for people who currently have COVID symptoms, but does not provide PCR testing for travel clearance.
COVID infusions – Those who test positive and qualify for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies, can schedule that infusion appointment. COVID home test results are not accepted for the scheduling of an infusion.
Vaccine locations – All COVID-19 vaccines are free, regardless of vaccine location. The call center can direct callers to the location nearest to them.
Note: Those in need of immediate medical attention related to their COVID symptoms should visit their nearest emergency department or call 9-1-1.