EAMC reaches highest number of COVID patients on ventilators since early February

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 69 to 71 on Friday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, falling one short of the height of the current peak, which was 72 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID patients on ventilators increased to 10, the highest mark since Feb. 2.

Dr. Michael Roberts, EAMC’s hospitalist and chief of staff put it into perspective.

“We are dealing with a rapid rise in the number of cases at EAMC, now with six or seven times the number of COVID-19 inpatients compared to a little over four weeks ago,” he said.

This has put an almost overwhelming strain on hospital staff, he said.

“Staffing appropriately at almost every position on the care team for such a sudden increase in volume is nearly impossible,” Roberts said. “People are working longer days and extra days, and on top of that, the patients are very, very sick.

“The stress on the system, and on individual healthcare workers, is hard to overstate. If you have a moment, take the time to let the healthcare workers in your life know that they are appreciated.”