EAMC records 10 COVID deaths since Sunday, but additional patients keep ventilator count at 23

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 81 on Wednesday at East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, after reaching a pandemic high of 93 over the weekend.

The decline was not good news, according to John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman.

“The fact is that we have recorded 10 COVID deaths since Sunday,” Atkinson said, “including two unvaccinated patients younger than 45,” said John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman.

The number of COVID patients on ventilators held steady at 23, but Atkinson said this number was also deceptive because after the 10 deaths early this week, other patients declined to the point where they needed to be placed on ventilators.

“That’s a very sad, difficult cycle that is not good for anyone,” Atkinson said.

Despite the dip on the graph, hospitalizations were still 10 higher than a week ago.

On Wednesday, the most common age group among hospitalized COVID patients was the 70-79 group at 22 patients, followed by 17 patients each in the 60-69 and 50-59 age ranges. The 80-and-up age group had eight patients, compared to nine for patients in their forties, five in their thirties and three in their twenties.