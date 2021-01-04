EAMC reflects on 139 lives lost since March as it sets another COVID-19 hospitalization record

East Alabama Medical Center set yet another COVID-19 hospitalization record on Monday, but hospital officials are taking a moment to remember the more than 130 lives lost at EAMC in 2020 due to the virus.

EAMC said 139 lives were lost at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier in 2020 due to COVID-19 dating back to last March.

“Each of the 139 deaths represents someone’s beloved family member,” EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said. “Maybe a mother or father (sometimes both), or a son, a daughter, a husband, a wife, a grandparent or a beloved friend. Each of these souls lost to COVID-19 were cared for lovingly, compassionately, and with dignity and respect by our amazing staff members and physicians.”

Grill said EAMC employees and physicians were the ones to hold the hand of patients as they drew their last breath.

“Of course, our team members were wearing gloves, masks and other necessary PPE, so, unfortunately, this did not allow the patients to fully have a human connection with our staff in the end,” she said. “But I know each of the patients left an imprint on the hearts of our caregivers.”