EAMC reflects on 139 lives lost since March as it sets another COVID-19 hospitalization record

East Alabama Medical Center set yet another COVID-19 hospitalization record on Monday, but hospital officials are taking a moment to remember the more than 130 lives lost at EAMC in 2020 due to the virus.
EAMC said 139 lives were lost at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier in 2020 due to COVID-19 dating back to last March.
“Each of the 139 deaths represents someone’s beloved family member,” EAMC President and CEO Laura Grill said. “Maybe a mother or father (sometimes both), or a son, a daughter, a husband, a wife, a grandparent or a beloved friend. Each of these souls lost to COVID-19 were cared for lovingly, compassionately, and with dignity and respect by our amazing staff members and physicians.”
Grill said EAMC employees and physicians were the ones to hold the hand of patients as they drew their last breath.
“Of course, our team members were wearing gloves, masks and other necessary PPE, so, unfortunately, this did not allow the patients to fully have a human connection with our staff in the end,” she said. “But I know each of the patients left an imprint on the hearts of our caregivers.”
EAMC has had at least 850 patients who have recovered, some of which have reached out to the hospital to convey their gratitude. There were 79 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Monday, the highest number of virus patients hospitalized at EAMC since the pandemic began, according to hospital data.
Additionally, 15 patients were on ventilators. EAMC has seen its hospitalizations nearly doubled since Christmas Day, when 47 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.
As EAMC deals with yet another spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Grill said she is “blown away” by how many people have become “numb” to the virus.
“Our clinical team is tired, but they press on,” she said. “And I know health officials are tired of pleading with people about wearing a mask, social distancing and not gathering with people outside your immediate family. This is not hard to do, but people will fight you over it.
“And then I am amazed how quickly these same people become believers in COVID when they are the person diagnosed or when a family member is hospitalized with the virus and is fighting for air.”
Grill compared the 139 COVID-19 deaths to if that many lives were lost during a natural disaster such as a tornado.
“We saw last year when we lost 23 residents to a tornado how every local, state, and federal official went to the site to offer prayers and condolences,” Grill said. “Hurricane-like death tools are taking place at hospitals across America, and yet we are still debating common-sense measures.”
Grill added that COVID-19 is not a political issue; it’s a life-or-death issue.
“I can assure you that no patient who enters our doors is asked if they are a Democrat or a Republican (and vice versa),” she said. “And we do not ask if you believe that masks work. We only see you as a patient—a patient who is scared and needs help.
“And we will do everything we can to take the best care of you. We just ask that you please help us help you, your family and your community so that we do not have to say goodbye to 139 more.”