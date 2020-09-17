EAMC reports better COVID-19 numbers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 cases continue to be recorded but are leveling off – for now – according to East Alabama Medical Center officials.

EAMC has had between 25-30 COVID hospitalizations for the last nine days.

“When you consider that we were at 30 or more COVID inpatients every day between July 4 – Aug. 28, including 62 on July 22, being between 25-30 is definitely an improvement,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.

Test results have been on the decline the past two weeks, he said. From Aug. 31 – Sept. 4, EAMC tested 772 people and 185 were positive for a positivity rate of 23.9 percent.

Last week’s testing was shortened by Labor Day, but the positivity rate dropped to 18 percent (90 positives out of 499 tests).

Rollercoaster

That is a respite from the month of August, when the COVID-19 positivity rate among people tested through EAMC’s 528-SICK call center was “on a rollercoaster ride,” Atkinson said.

From August 3-7, EAMC conducted 483 tests and 50 were positive for a positivity rate of 10.3 percent, the lowest weekly rate following the mask mandate that went into effect on July 16.