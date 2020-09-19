EAMC reports ebb and flow in COVID-19 cases

East Alabama Medical Center added COVID-19 patients this week, but it released some, too.
“Even when the number stays the same two or three days in a row (such as 26 each day from Sept. 12-14), there are likely admissions and discharges that play into the number,” stated John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, in a Friday news release.
On Thursday, EAMC had nine new COVID-19 admissions, but sent five hospitalized patients home. There are presently 32 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC, with two on ventilators.
“Just like with other hospital patients, it’s a revolving door each day,” states “Nine admissions was pretty high for one day, but thankfully we had five patients who were ready to go home.”
There were no new COVID admissions for Friday as of 2 p.m., Atkinson said. He also noted that the number of new COVID-19 cases – both through the hospital’s 528-SICK call center and through the AU Medical Clinic – were down significantly this week.
“That’s great news and hopefully means that our COVID-19 hospitalizations will stay relatively flat or drop in the next week or two. We’re still in the window of time where new hospitalizations could be related to Labor Day activities, but we’ll know more in the next few days.”
Testing
As of Thursday, EAMC had tested 17,677 people through its 528-SICK call center since opening on March 16. Of that total, 3,273 tests came back as positive for COVID-19.
Atkinson provided a look at the 3,273 positive test results by age groups:
Ages 0-17 – 106 positives
Ages 18-24 – 918 positives
Ages 25-39 – 642 positives
Ages 40-59 – 796 positives
Ages 60-79 – 644 positives
Ages 80+ – 168 positives
Statewide numbers
Alabama has had 142,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March, with 2,428 deaths and 16,227 hospitalizations, according to bamatracker.com. Overall, 1,039,010 people have been tested.
Local numbers are as follows:
Lee County – 3,651 cases of the virus, 49 deaths;
Russell County – 1,584 cases, 2 deaths;
Chambers County – 868 cases, 40 deaths;
Macon County – 421 cases, 17 deaths;
Tallapoosa County – 966 cases; 82 deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.