EAMC reports ebb and flow in COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Alabama Medical Center added COVID-19 patients this week, but it released some, too.

“Even when the number stays the same two or three days in a row (such as 26 each day from Sept. 12-14), there are likely admissions and discharges that play into the number,” stated John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, in a Friday news release.

On Thursday, EAMC had nine new COVID-19 admissions, but sent five hospitalized patients home. There are presently 32 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC, with two on ventilators.

“Just like with other hospital patients, it’s a revolving door each day,” states “Nine admissions was pretty high for one day, but thankfully we had five patients who were ready to go home.”

There were no new COVID admissions for Friday as of 2 p.m., Atkinson said. He also noted that the number of new COVID-19 cases – both through the hospital’s 528-SICK call center and through the AU Medical Clinic – were down significantly this week.

“That’s great news and hopefully means that our COVID-19 hospitalizations will stay relatively flat or drop in the next week or two. We’re still in the window of time where new hospitalizations could be related to Labor Day activities, but we’ll know more in the next few days.”