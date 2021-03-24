EAMC scaling back vaccine clinic operation next week

East Alabama Medical Center is scaling back its Community Vaccine Clinic operation next week.

The vaccine clinic has been in operation Monday through Friday since it began in February, but beginning next week, the clinic will operate Monday through Thursday. The clinic began with the goal of administering 1,000 doses a day but has since ramped up to 1,500 doses a day, EAMC said Wednesday.

“For several weeks, this clinic was the main vaccination site for all of east Alabama,” a news release from EAMC reads. “Other clinics have come online since then and the demand from this location has begun to level off.”

The clinic is nearing 60,000 total doses given.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC remain stable. There were 10 virus patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Wednesday, according to hospital data.

