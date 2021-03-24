 Skip to main content
EAMC scaling back vaccine clinic operation next week
EAMC scaling back vaccine clinic operation next week

EAMC Vaccine clinic

A nurse prepares to give the COVID-19 vaccine at East Alabama Medical Center's Community Vaccine Clinic located at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn.

 Sara Palczewski/

East Alabama Medical Center is scaling back its Community Vaccine Clinic operation next week.

The vaccine clinic has been in operation Monday through Friday since it began in February, but beginning next week, the clinic will operate Monday through Thursday. The clinic began with the goal of administering 1,000 doses a day but has since ramped up to 1,500 doses a day, EAMC said Wednesday.

“For several weeks, this clinic was the main vaccination site for all of east Alabama,” a news release from EAMC reads. “Other clinics have come online since then and the demand from this location has begun to level off.”

The clinic is nearing 60,000 total doses given.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC remain stable. There were 10 virus patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Wednesday, according to hospital data.

