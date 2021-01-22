EAMC sees continued decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

East Alabama Medical Center continues to see a decline in COVID-19 patients following posting a record-high 92 patients nearly 10 days ago.

There were 71 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Friday. Friday’s number of hospitalized patients comes a week after 91 virus patients were hospitalized, according to hospital data.

“We continue to be encouraged by the reduction in hospitalizations,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “We hope individuals are also encouraged and will keep up the momentum by following COVID protocols and getting the vaccine as it becomes available to them. That’s our pathway to the normalcy we all want.”

As COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall locally and statewide, vaccinations continue to rise.

“We have been ramping up incrementally since the start and are now to the point of giving about 2,000 doses a week,” Atkinson said. “We fully expect to increase that number in the coming days and are pleased to see that some non-EAMC locations are coming online very soon.”

Alabama has administered 223,887 doses of COVID-19 vaccine thus far. The state has received 502,950 vaccine doses delivered, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).