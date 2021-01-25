EAMC sees COVID-19 hospitalization ebb and flow, vaccinations ramp up

East Alabama Medical Center saw its hospitalized COVID-19 patient total ebb and flow during the weekend but on Monday had its highest overall census, or total number of hospital patients, since the pandemic began.
There were 75 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Monday. Monday’s virus hospitalization numbers were down from Sunday’s total of 80 patients, but was up from Saturday’s total of 69 patients, according to hospital data.
EAMC was caring for 276 total inpatients as of noon Monday at its Opelika campus. The emergency department was full with 26 patients, with nine of them waiting to be admitted and 26 more in the waiting room, EAMC said Monday.
“This is the concern that many health officials brought up in the fall — the collision of a post-holiday COVID peak and the winter census that’s typically higher than any other time of the year,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman “Plus, some of our employees are working outside of their normal area, such as the nurses in the COVID Infusion Center, and nurses and other staff at the vaccine center, the call center and the testing site.
“Our hospital family just continues to pick each other up and push forward. They’re really quite amazing.”
EAMC has also seen its vaccine total picking up. The hospital system has administered more than 8,000 since beginning COVID-19 vaccine distribution in mid-December 2020. Of the 8,000 shots, about 6,000 were first doses and the other 2,000 were for people receiving their second doses, EAMC said.
“Our vaccine throughput has ramped up in the past 10 days,” Atkinson said. “We have plans to provide even more doses per day beginning in the next week or so.”
Atkinson added that EAMC plans to move its vaccine clinic from its current location at the EAMC Education Center to an empty storefront where the hospital system hopes to provide up to 1,000 vaccine shots a day. The current vaccine capacity is about 500 a day.
“So far, we have been vaccinating multiple groups including healthcare workers, nursing home residents, physicians, first responders, and residents age 75 and up,” said Atkinson. “I imagine it won’t be long before we open vaccination appointment requests to other groups, including those age 65 and older, and those who are immuno-compromised.”