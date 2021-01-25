EAMC sees COVID-19 hospitalization ebb and flow, vaccinations ramp up

East Alabama Medical Center saw its hospitalized COVID-19 patient total ebb and flow during the weekend but on Monday had its highest overall census, or total number of hospital patients, since the pandemic began.

There were 75 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Monday. Monday’s virus hospitalization numbers were down from Sunday’s total of 80 patients, but was up from Saturday’s total of 69 patients, according to hospital data.

EAMC was caring for 276 total inpatients as of noon Monday at its Opelika campus. The emergency department was full with 26 patients, with nine of them waiting to be admitted and 26 more in the waiting room, EAMC said Monday.

“This is the concern that many health officials brought up in the fall — the collision of a post-holiday COVID peak and the winter census that’s typically higher than any other time of the year,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman “Plus, some of our employees are working outside of their normal area, such as the nurses in the COVID Infusion Center, and nurses and other staff at the vaccine center, the call center and the testing site.

“Our hospital family just continues to pick each other up and push forward. They’re really quite amazing.”