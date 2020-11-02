EAMC sees COVID-19 hospitalizations below 25 but positivity rate rises

East Alabama Medical Center saw an increase in COVID-19 test positivity last week, but its COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to remain below 40.
The hospital system’s virus test positivity rate rose from 5.2 percent to 5.9 percent during the week of Oct. 27-30. EAMC tested 269 people during the same time frame with 16 tests yielding positive results, according to hospital data.
The number is based four days of testing instead of five days because the testing site was closed on Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta.
“It was just a matter of time before the downward trend ended since the numbers had gotten pretty low already,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman said. “Overall, our area is still doing fairly well. We commend our residents for helping to keep to numbers low.”
There were 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Monday, down from Sunday’s total of 24 patients. EAMC has been under 40 virus hospitalizations since Aug. 18, with the exception of Oct. 9 when the hospital system had 40 virus patients, according to EAMC.
Schools
The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education released a new state dashboard Friday that shows the total number of COVID-19 cases reported by school systems to the state.
The number of cases are self-reported by school systems and does not include private schools, according to the Associated Press.
Lanett City Schools, Opelika City Schools and Tallassee City Schools each reported less than five virus cases last week. Lee County Schools reported six cases, according to the dashboard.
Chambers County, Macon County, Phenix City Schools, Russell County and Tallapoosa County schools did not report.
Auburn City Schools reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases last week since students returned to class.
The school system reported two cases of the virus to the Alabama Department of Public Health from Oct. 26-30. There were no close contact exposures at the school reported in either cases, Auburn City Schools announced Sunday evening.
Local numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in east Alabama counties remained steady during the weekend, but rose slightly in some counties, according to ADPH
ADPH reported 18 new virus cases in Chambers County, 92 in Lee County, 26 in Macon County, 25 in Russell County and 37 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Sunday.
The average number of COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks rose in Chambers, Lee, Macon and Tallapoosa counties during the weekend. Chambers County’s average rose from about 8.8 cases on Wednesday to about 9.2 on Monday, according to ADPH.
Lee County’s average rose from about 21.6 cases on Wednesday to about 22.4 cases on Monday. Macon County’s average rose from about 1.6 on Wednesday to about 2.9 on Monday and Tallapoosa County’s average rose from about 9.4 on Wednesday to about 10.1 on Monday.
Russell County was the only east Alabama county to see its average drop. The county’s average dropped from about 7.9 on Wednesday to about 7.7 on Monday.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 971 confirmed, 426 probable, 1,397 combined
- Lee County – 4,321 confirmed, 2,415 probable, 6,736 combined
- Macon County – 493 confirmed, 76 probable, 569 combined
- Russell County – 1,848 confirmed, 160 probable, 2,008 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,143 confirmed, 266 probable, 1,409 combined
There were 165,984 confirmed virus cases and 28,908 probable cases as of Monday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 194,892.
There were 2,767 confirmed deaths and 206 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH.
Of the 2,767 reported deaths in Alabama, 41 are from Chambers County, 51 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 86 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 206 probable deaths, six are from Chambers County, 14 from Lee County, four from Macon County and one from Tallapoosa County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
