EAMC sees COVID-19 hospitalizations below 25 but positivity rate rises

East Alabama Medical Center saw an increase in COVID-19 test positivity last week, but its COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to remain below 40.

The hospital system’s virus test positivity rate rose from 5.2 percent to 5.9 percent during the week of Oct. 27-30. EAMC tested 269 people during the same time frame with 16 tests yielding positive results, according to hospital data.

The number is based four days of testing instead of five days because the testing site was closed on Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta.

“It was just a matter of time before the downward trend ended since the numbers had gotten pretty low already,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman said. “Overall, our area is still doing fairly well. We commend our residents for helping to keep to numbers low.”

There were 22 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Monday, down from Sunday’s total of 24 patients. EAMC has been under 40 virus hospitalizations since Aug. 18, with the exception of Oct. 9 when the hospital system had 40 virus patients, according to EAMC.

