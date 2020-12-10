EAMC sees COVID-19 hospitalizations hovering at 50

East Alabama Medical Center continues to feel the impact of the rising COVID-19 cases in the Lee County area.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to hover at about 50 with 52 patients hospitalized Wednesday and 49 on Thursday, according to hospital data.

Additionally, nine ventilators were in use on Thursday, the fifth straight day of that many in use.

EAMC’s emergency department is seeing a rise in new COVID-19 patients during the past few weeks.

“Our Emergency Department here in Opelika has averaged admitting 3.5 COVID patients a day over the past week compared to 2.4 a day the previous week,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said.

Atkinson added that the COVID-19 test positivity rate for patients entering EAMC through the emergency department is also on the rise.

“And their COVID-19 positivity rate increased from 11 to 17 percent,” he said.

There were 5,123 confirmed cases and 3,376 probable cases in Lee County on Thursday. The combined total was 8,499 COVID-19 cases, according to ADPH data.

EAMC said in a news release Thursday that the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Alabama has more than tripled in less than two months. There were 703 patients hospitalized on Sept. 25 and there were 2,170 patients hospitalized in Alabama as of Thursday.

