EAMC sees COVID patients leap to 72; now receiving patients from full hospitals around state

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 62 to 72 on Wednesday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, an increase of more than 16%.
At the same time, the number of COVID patients on ventilators increased from six to eight, the highest figure since Feb. 17 of this year.
On Wednesday, Alabama had 4,465 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a confirmed COVID admitted patient count of 2,743, and a positivity rate of 23.8%
John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health, said that EAMC was receiving many patients by ambulance from hospitals in the region and state that are on diversion, meaning that they have no capacity.
He said it was “likely a matter of time” before EAMC and EAMC-Lanier join the ranks of hospitals on diversion. For example, the system’s three emergency rooms – in Opelika, Auburn and Valley – saw more than 250 patients on Monday, he said, even with wait times of up to eight hours.
“Keep in mind that other emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, car accidents and grandparents falling still happen every day,” Atkinson said. “They don’t wait for COVID to just magically go away.”
Approaching record levels
On Tuesday, the hospitalization count reached 62, matching last summer’s peak of July 22, 2020, and raising questions of whether, with the recent rapid spread of the Delta variant, hospitalizations might surpass January’s mark of 92, the top peak of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Then on Wednesday, the count increased by 10.
Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, EAMC’s infectious disease specialist, said on Wednesday that he expects COVID hospitalizations to continue their climb for several weeks “and perhaps peak in mid-to-late September.”
“That has the potential to be the worst peak we have experienced,” he said, adding that the only way to decrease the rate of transmission of “the super contagious Delta variant” is by “avoiding crowds and wearing a mask indoors” and “getting vaccinated ASAP.”
Another 43 people died from COVID on Tuesday in the state of Alabama. With the vast majority of hospitalized COVID-19 patients being unvaccinated, Maldonado said that many deaths could have been prevented if the patients had been vaccinated.
“People are dying with huge regrets,” he said. “It’s heartbreaking.”
Of the 72 patients hospitalized with COVID at EAMC on Wednesday, 61 – or 85% – were unvaccinated, while eight were fully vaccinated and three were partially vaccinated.
The most prevalent age group for COVID-19 patients at EAMC continued to be age 50-59, with 20 patients, followed by age 70-79 with 14, age 60-69 with 12, age 30-39 with nine, and age 40-49 with eight. Age 80+ had six COVID patients, while age 20-29 had three.