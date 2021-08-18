EAMC sees COVID patients leap to 72; now receiving patients from full hospitals around state

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 62 to 72 on Wednesday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, an increase of more than 16%.

At the same time, the number of COVID patients on ventilators increased from six to eight, the highest figure since Feb. 17 of this year.

On Wednesday, Alabama had 4,465 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, a confirmed COVID admitted patient count of 2,743, and a positivity rate of 23.8%

John Atkinson, spokesman for East Alabama Health, said that EAMC was receiving many patients by ambulance from hospitals in the region and state that are on diversion, meaning that they have no capacity.

He said it was “likely a matter of time” before EAMC and EAMC-Lanier join the ranks of hospitals on diversion. For example, the system’s three emergency rooms – in Opelika, Auburn and Valley – saw more than 250 patients on Monday, he said, even with wait times of up to eight hours.

“Keep in mind that other emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, car accidents and grandparents falling still happen every day,” Atkinson said. “They don’t wait for COVID to just magically go away.”

Approaching record levels

