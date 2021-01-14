EAMC sees decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations

East Alabama Medical Center saw both its COVID-19 hospitalizations and ventilator usage decline Thursday following a record-setting day.

There were 86 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Thursday, down six patients from Wednesday. Additionally, 12 virus patients were on ventilators, a decrease of three from the previous day, hospital data shows.

EAMC set a record on Wednesday when 92 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized between its two campuses. Thursday’s total number of hospitalizations is the third time hospitalizations were below 88 in the past week.

John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said Wednesday that hospital officials are hopeful the hospital system is nearing a plateau in virus hospitalizations.

“With everyone back into a routine, there should naturally be less gatherings and that is why we hope we can start to see a slowdown,” he said. “We ask for the community’s help in being extra diligent in following COVID precautions the rest of January. That would mean so much right now.”

Alabama saw the third straight day of decline when it came to COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday. There were 2,850 virus patients hospitalized at 106 hospitals statewide, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

