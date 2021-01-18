EAMC sees decline in COVID-19 patients during weekend

East Alabama Medical Center saw its COVID-19 hospitalizations significantly decrease throughout the weekend, but the hospital is postponing elective inpatient surgeries because of the number of hospitalized patients.
There were 77 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier, the lowest number of hospitalized virus patients since Jan. 2. Monday’s number of hospitalized patients comes after 85 were hospitalized Sunday, 89 on Saturday and 91 on Friday, according to hospital data.
Additionally, ventilator usage remained at 11 after reaching a near-record high of 20 during the past two weeks. Hospital officials are hopeful Monday’s numbers are the start of a decline in hospitalized virus patients.
“We hope this is the start of a downward trend,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “It’s definitely a step in the right direction and gives us a little room to breathe, but we’re still 15 patients higher than we were at the height of the second peak in July.”
Atkinson added that at EAMC’s Opelika campus, COVID-19 patient admissions totaled four on Saturday and five on Sunday, which is about half of what they have been during January.
Despite the lower number of hospitalized patients on Monday, EAMC is still postponing elective inpatient surgeries and is using extra nursing units to care for virus patients.
“We were in the low-to-mid 20s as recently as early November, and running pretty smoothly,” Atkinson said. “That’s where we hope we can get back to but need the public’s help by only gathering with those in their direct household.”
Infusion Center
EAMC believes its third COVID-19 hospitalization peak, which was as high as 92 virus patients, could have been 100 or higher if the hospital didn’t open its COVID Infusion Center (CIC) in early December 2020.
EAMC’s CIC was set up to allow people to receive monoclonal antibodies in hopes of reducing the severity of their illness and present them from being hospitalized. The CIC performed 399 infusions and only 18 of those patients had to be hospitalized following treatment as of Monday morning.
“That equates to only 4.5 percent whereas studies have shown that about 15 percent who are that ill would have needed hospitalization,” stated Atkinson. “There have been state and national articles about how the medications needed for these infusions are going unused because hospitals either don’t have the space or the staff to provide the treatment.
“Our team felt like we had to find a way to make it work and the results have been very beneficial.”
Infusions are limited to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 within three days and had symptoms for less than seven days, and who have certain medical conditions. The decision on whether or not to recommend the treatment is made by a patient’s physician or by an emergency room physician, EAMC said in a Monday news release.
Other hospital news
The Auburn University Medical Clinic tested 169 people on Friday, of which 13 were positive. The positivity rate was 7.7 percent. The clinic tested 25 people Saturday, of which zero were positive, EAMC said.
The Auburn University Medical Clinic has administered 1,750 vaccine shots as of Monday, according to EAMC.
EAMC has given out about 3,500 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,300 second dose shots as of Monday. The hospital system is able to administer about 300 vaccine shots a day, but hope to increase the number soon, EAMC said.
Vaccines are still limited to residents of Chambers, Lee and Macon counties age 75 and older. Eligible residents can register for vaccination through the following link, ttps://apps.eamc.org/Secure/VaccineRegistration.