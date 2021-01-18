EAMC sees decline in COVID-19 patients during weekend

“We were in the low-to-mid 20s as recently as early November, and running pretty smoothly,” Atkinson said. “That’s where we hope we can get back to but need the public’s help by only gathering with those in their direct household.”

Infusion Center

EAMC believes its third COVID-19 hospitalization peak, which was as high as 92 virus patients, could have been 100 or higher if the hospital didn’t open its COVID Infusion Center (CIC) in early December 2020.

EAMC’s CIC was set up to allow people to receive monoclonal antibodies in hopes of reducing the severity of their illness and present them from being hospitalized. The CIC performed 399 infusions and only 18 of those patients had to be hospitalized following treatment as of Monday morning.

“That equates to only 4.5 percent whereas studies have shown that about 15 percent who are that ill would have needed hospitalization,” stated Atkinson. “There have been state and national articles about how the medications needed for these infusions are going unused because hospitals either don’t have the space or the staff to provide the treatment.

“Our team felt like we had to find a way to make it work and the results have been very beneficial.”