EAMC sees fewest hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Christmas

East Alabama Medical Center saw the fewest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday since Christmas.
There were 56 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Friday, a decrease of 10 patients since Wednesday and the fewest number of virus patients since Dec. 25, 2020, according to hospital data.
“It took 18 days to go from 47 patients on Christmas Day to 92 patients on Jan. 13,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “The descent from the peak usually takes longer, and we are currently at 23 days since the peak with still a little more progress to make to back to 47.”
Atkinson noted that 47 hospitalized COVID-19 patients is not a finish line, but a first step in getting back to a more manageable situation.
“As long as we’re in this pandemic, the ultimate goal would be to have hospitalizations be less than 30,” he said. “That allows us to have one dedicated unit for patients with COVID, and only a portion of our ICU beds in use for COVID needs. In other words, that allows us to both provide for patients with COVID as well as other patients without too much excess strain.”
EAMC also surpassed another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination effort on Friday. The hospital announced that it has given 15,416 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since mid-December. The hospital system announced earlier this week that it had surpassed 10,000 doses.
EAMC credits its new community vaccine clinic, at the former Tuesday Morning building on Opelika Road in Auburn, for the rapid rise in doses given. The clinic administered 946 doses of the vaccine on Friday, bringing the number of doses given this week to 3,893, EAMC said.
“Of the vaccinations given this week, 2,564 were first doses to people age 65 and greater,” Atkinson said. “We’re excited that we were able to get that many through this first week while getting our feet under us at this new location.
“We’ll plan to continue running strong each day, but vaccine availability will remain the key component. We appreciate the awesome support from student nurses, volunteers and working officials. This clinic would simply not be possible without them.”
Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Jan. 29 that the state planned to expand vaccine eligibility to ages 65-74, as well as to several essential worker categories, beginning Monday, Feb. 8. EAMC, however, is ahead of schedule.
“We had already planned to open to 65 and greater on Monday of this week, so we’re pleased that people in that subgroup got a jumpstart,” Atkinson said.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information from EAMC, visit eamc.org/patient-and-guests/covid-19-information/
Governor Ivey’s Vaccine Allocation Plan is available at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf.