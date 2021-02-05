EAMC sees fewest hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Christmas

East Alabama Medical Center saw the fewest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday since Christmas.

There were 56 COVID-19 patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Friday, a decrease of 10 patients since Wednesday and the fewest number of virus patients since Dec. 25, 2020, according to hospital data.

“It took 18 days to go from 47 patients on Christmas Day to 92 patients on Jan. 13,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “The descent from the peak usually takes longer, and we are currently at 23 days since the peak with still a little more progress to make to back to 47.”

Atkinson noted that 47 hospitalized COVID-19 patients is not a finish line, but a first step in getting back to a more manageable situation.

“As long as we’re in this pandemic, the ultimate goal would be to have hospitalizations be less than 30,” he said. “That allows us to have one dedicated unit for patients with COVID, and only a portion of our ICU beds in use for COVID needs. In other words, that allows us to both provide for patients with COVID as well as other patients without too much excess strain.”