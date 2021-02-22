EAMC sees lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since November

East Alabama Medical Center over the weekend recorded a new low of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the third peak, with the number falling into the mid-20s — something the hospital system hasn’t seen since early-November 2020.

There were 26 virus patients hospitalized each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the lowest number of hospitalizations since Nov. 7, 2020. Hospitalizations, however, inched back up to 28 on Monday, according to hospital data.

“Our overall census has remained pretty high, but part of that is a result of catching up on the inpatient elective surgeries — such as a total knee replacement — that had to be postponed last month when our COVID peak was at 92,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.

Monday’s hospitalizations numbers are nearly half of what they were one week ago. The hospital system was caring for 45 COVID-19 patients on Feb. 15, a difference of 19 patients from Monday’s total, data shows.

Due to a lower COVID-19 hospitalization census, EAMC plans on loosening its visitor restrictions during the week.

“Our group working on that is finalizing a few changes so we will announce the new guidelines separately when they become official,” Atkinson said.

Vaccine