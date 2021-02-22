EAMC sees lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since November

East Alabama Medical Center over the weekend recorded a new low of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the third peak, with the number falling into the mid-20s — something the hospital system hasn’t seen since early-November 2020.
There were 26 virus patients hospitalized each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the lowest number of hospitalizations since Nov. 7, 2020. Hospitalizations, however, inched back up to 28 on Monday, according to hospital data.
“Our overall census has remained pretty high, but part of that is a result of catching up on the inpatient elective surgeries — such as a total knee replacement — that had to be postponed last month when our COVID peak was at 92,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.
Monday’s hospitalizations numbers are nearly half of what they were one week ago. The hospital system was caring for 45 COVID-19 patients on Feb. 15, a difference of 19 patients from Monday’s total, data shows.
Due to a lower COVID-19 hospitalization census, EAMC plans on loosening its visitor restrictions during the week.
“Our group working on that is finalizing a few changes so we will announce the new guidelines separately when they become official,” Atkinson said.
Vaccine
EAMC’s vaccination effort continues to roll forward. The Community Vaccine Clinic administered 1,369 injections on Monday, bringing the total number of vaccine doses given by EAMC to 30,519 since Dec. 15, 2020, EAMC said in a Monday news release.
Of the 30,519 doses, 21,674 have received one dose and 8,845 have received both doses. EAMC’s vaccine total is 3.97 percent of Alabama’s 768,000 doses administered as of Saturday, EAMC said.
EAMC reminds community members that vaccine time slots are more difficult to schedule for the next few weeks due to people needing to return for their second doses.
“Assuming EAMC is able to continue receiving its supply of vaccine, the clinic will continue providing 1,200 or more doses each day, Monday–Friday, through at least the end of April,” the release reads. “To self-schedule an appointment, visit www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login.”