EAMC sees lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since beginning of pandemic
alert top story

EAMC sees lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since beginning of pandemic

EAMC

East Alabama Medical Center released this graphic Wednesday showing the total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at its campuses. 

 East Alabama Medical Center

East Alabama Medical Center saw the lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were seven patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier Thursday. EAMC asks the community to continue the safety protocols that have helped get the community to this point of containment.

EAMC surpassed the 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine dose mark late Monday at its Community Vaccine Clinic.

“If you are eligible under Gov. Ivey's expanded plan (55 & up, 16-54 with high-risk medical conditions, or among the new groups listed in Phase 1C), please register at www.eastALcovidvaccine.com and look for a time slot to self-schedule your first dose,” EAMC said in a social media post.

EAMC plans to have regular hours for its Community Vaccine Clinic Thursday despite the threat of severe weather.

If the storms Wednesday night affect the clinic’s hours, EAMC plans to post the change on social media.

“If the storms impact your ability to get to the clinic at your assigned time, please come later in the day and we will work you in (but please arrive at your designated time, if at all possible as that will make the process easiest for everyone),” EAMC said.

