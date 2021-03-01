EAMC sees lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since March 2020, warns of spring break spread

Monday was a historic day in the fight against COVID-19 for East Alabama Medical Center, as the hospital system saw its lowest number of hospitalized virus patients since late-March 2020.

There were 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC and EAMC-Lanier, the lowest it has been since March 25, 2020, when only nine patients were hospitalized, EAMC said.

Although virus hospitalizations are down at EAMC and cases remain low in east Alabama, hospital officials warn that it is not OK to stop all COVID-19 precautions and return to life as normal.

“There’s certainly reason to have hope that somewhat normal days are ahead of us, but a full return to normalcy this quick could send us backward in our efforts,” EAMC said in a Monday news release. “That’s because only about 15 percent of Alabamians have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine, and health officials are still uncertain how the vaccines will stand up to the variants of the COVID virus, some of which are more contagious and deadly.”

EAMC says social distancing, frequent hand washing and the wearing of a mask when around people outside who are not in your immediate household are still key components in the fight against COVID-19.