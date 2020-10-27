EAMC sees virus hospitalizations decline, fears possible COVID-19 spike

Hospitalizations and COVID-19 infections keep dropping at East Alabama Medical Center, leading officials to suspect the community may be in a bubble.
There were 24 virus patients hospitalized at EAMC on Tuesday, the eleventh straight day of hospitalizations in the 20s after being between 30 and 40 hospitalizations for 28 of the previous 29 days, according to hospital data.
“Being at this level for nearly two weeks now is good news, and our testing site saw yet another decrease last week, so it almost feels like we’re living in a bubble right now compared to news from around the state and nation,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman said.
Tuesday’s hospitalization number was up four from Monday’s hospitalizations. There were 20 patients hospitalized on Monday, the lowest number hospitalized since the beginning of September, data showed.
Although EAMC is seeing encouraging signs in the fight against COVID-19, some health officials believe community members are letting their guards down.
“The guards are being let down,” Dr. Fred Kam, director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic, said. “You can see it around town, you can see it when you go out in public and even on campus."
Atkinson also worries that it may be only a matter of time before cases in the area begin to rise again.
“I hope I’m wrong, but with the increases in Alabama and in other states, plus mask fatigue, and family and friend gatherings taking place more frequently, it’s difficult to envision a scenario where our community doesn’t experience an increase,” Atkinson said. “The important thing will be to keep it from the most vulnerable people in the community.”
Auburn University
Auburn University saw a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases reported on its campuses last week, especially among its students, something Kam said was expected.
“That’s really, again, related to that mid-terms, first and second and third exams are over and now people are feeling the need to socialize and interact and not taking the necessary precautions and so they’re starting to come down with the spread of the virus,” he said.
The university said that 17 new virus cases were self-reported to the school during the week ending on Oct. 25. The school also reported a 0.26 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.
All but two of the new reported cases were on Auburn’s main campus. One case was reported at the Auburn University airport and another was reported at Auburn’s Pharmacy School campus in Mobile. There have been 1,412 reported COVID-19 cases since Aug. 17, according to Auburn University data.
The university said 11 campus community members self-reported positive COVID-19 tests during the week ending on Oct. 19. It also reported a 0.48 percent positivity rate during the same timeframe among those tested through sentinel testing.
Auburn University tested 379 people through the sentinel testing program last week. A total of 3,095 Auburn students, faculty and staff have been tested through the program since it began.
Data provided Tuesday represents students, employees and contractors who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University and those who tested positive through the AU GuideSafe Sentinel testing, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.
EAMC testing
EAMC saw the eighth straight week of decline in the positivity rate from its COVID-19 testing through its 334-528-SICK hotline.
Support Local Journalism
The hospital tested 270 individuals last week with only 14 testing positive, which yielded a 5.2 percent positivity rate. Last week’s positivity rate was down from the previous week’s rate of 7.8 percent, according to hospital data.
However, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed 21 new cases in Lee County and 16 in Chambers County on Monday. Atkinson noted that despite EAMC having a low positivity rate, there are other testing locations in the counties they test in.
“Early on, our test sites were the main ones in both counties, but there are multiple other places now,” Atkinson, said. “We’re glad our numbers are lower, but you have to look at the numbers in totality to get the full picture.”
Local numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in east Alabama counties remained steady throughout the weekend, according to ADPH.
ADPH reported 25 new virus cases in Chambers County, 56 in Lee County, eight in Macon County, 34 in Russell County and 28 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Monday.
Lee County’s average number of COVID-19 cases reported in the past two weeks is beginning to rise after a continued downward trend. The county is averaging about 19 new virus cases during the past two weeks, up from Monday’s average of about 17.9 cases.
There were 4,219 confirmed cases and 2,230 probable cases for a combined total of 6,449 cases in Lee County as of Tuesday night, according to ADPH.
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 9
- Macon County — 2
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 8
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 953 confirmed, 415 probable, 1,368 combined
- Macon County – 474 confirmed, 65 probable, 539 combined
- Russell County – 1,812 confirmed, 148 probable, 1,960 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,086 confirmed, 253 probable, 1,339 combined
There were 159,439 confirmed virus cases and 26,998 probable cases as of Tuesday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 186,437.
There were 2,699 confirmed deaths and 193 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH.
Of the 2,699 reported deaths in Alabama, 40 are from Chambers County, 51 from Lee County, 17 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 86 from Tallapoosa County. Of the 193 probable deaths, seven are from Chambers County, 14 from Lee County, three from Macon County and one from Tallapoosa County.
Halloween safety
Health officials are also encouraging people to be extra safe this Halloween because COVID-19 does not spot spreading because it’s a holiday.
“Please remember the virus is just as contagious,” Kam said. “It hasn’t gone anywhere, it has one mission and that is to find people who have not been infected and infect them and I don’t think this is a great time for us to be having a spike just before Thanksgiving, which then leads to just before Christmas.”
Residents are encouraged to continue practicing the same virus precautions they have been since the pandemic began during Halloween celebrations.
“The only way for us to mitigate this at the present time is to continue doing what works and that is wearing your mask, physically, socially distancing, sanitizing your hands and limit your gatherings with other people,” said Kame. “Almost create a very strict social bubble.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.