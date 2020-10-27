EAMC sees virus hospitalizations decline, fears possible COVID-19 spike

“I hope I’m wrong, but with the increases in Alabama and in other states, plus mask fatigue, and family and friend gatherings taking place more frequently, it’s difficult to envision a scenario where our community doesn’t experience an increase,” Atkinson said. “The important thing will be to keep it from the most vulnerable people in the community.”

Auburn University

Auburn University saw a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases reported on its campuses last week, especially among its students, something Kam said was expected.

“That’s really, again, related to that mid-terms, first and second and third exams are over and now people are feeling the need to socialize and interact and not taking the necessary precautions and so they’re starting to come down with the spread of the virus,” he said.

The university said that 17 new virus cases were self-reported to the school during the week ending on Oct. 25. The school also reported a 0.26 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.