EAMC set to open larger COVID-19 vaccination site

East Alabama Medical Center plans to open a new community COVID-19 vaccine site in the coming days in conjunction with area cities and agencies in order to ramp up vaccination.

The new vaccination site will open next week in the former Tuesday Morning building located in the Market Square Shopping Center. The clinic will replace EAMC’s current vaccination site in the EAMC Education Center, the hospital system announced in a Wednesday news release.

“Over the past six weeks, we have ramped up to 500 vaccinations a day in our current location,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “We believe we can double that volume to 1,000 shots a day in this new location.”

The new clinic is a collaborative effort between EAMC and the cities of Auburn and Opelika. The Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is also assisting.

“Laura Grill (EAMC president) began the communication with these groups less than two weeks ago and thanks to their total buy-in, we are now just days away from it opening,” Atkinson said. “Their support is what made this happen.”

Atkinson added that those involved had a meeting at the vaccination site on Tuesday and will have a rehearsal on Saturday.