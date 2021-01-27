EAMC set to open larger COVID-19 vaccination site

East Alabama Medical Center plans to open a new community COVID-19 vaccine site in the coming days in conjunction with area cities and agencies in order to ramp up vaccination.
The new vaccination site will open next week in the former Tuesday Morning building located in the Market Square Shopping Center. The clinic will replace EAMC’s current vaccination site in the EAMC Education Center, the hospital system announced in a Wednesday news release.
“Over the past six weeks, we have ramped up to 500 vaccinations a day in our current location,” said John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman. “We believe we can double that volume to 1,000 shots a day in this new location.”
The new clinic is a collaborative effort between EAMC and the cities of Auburn and Opelika. The Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is also assisting.
“Laura Grill (EAMC president) began the communication with these groups less than two weeks ago and thanks to their total buy-in, we are now just days away from it opening,” Atkinson said. “Their support is what made this happen.”
Atkinson added that those involved had a meeting at the vaccination site on Tuesday and will have a rehearsal on Saturday.
“Our plan is to open in this new location next Monday, Feb. 1,” he said. “But we have plans in place to notify those who are scheduled for an appointment if that changes.”
Vaccinations are by appointment only and walk-ins are not permitted. Vaccinations are still limited to residents of Lee, Chambers and Macon counties age 75 and up as well as previously designated groups, including healthcare workers and first responders.
EAMC plans to share information as new age groups are announced online at www.eamc.org/patient-and-guests/covid-19-information/.
EAMC says there are no “leftover” doses at the end of the day and it has a process in place that ensures no doses are wasted.
When patients arrive for their appointment, they should remain in their car until 10 minutes prior to the appointment time. Space inside the vaccination site is limited and only the person receiving the vaccine is permitted inside unless the vaccine recipient needs direct assistance from a caregiver, EAMC said.
Masks are required at all times at the vaccination site. A valid driver’s license or another form of picture identification is also required.
EAMC added that patients who have already received their first dose should come to the new vaccination site location on the day and time of their scheduled second dose.
Hospitalizations
EAMC saw its COVID-19 hospitalizations inch upwards to begin the week.
There were 79 virus patients hospitalized between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier on Wednesday, an increase of four since Monday and an increase of two since Tuesday, hospital data shows.
Additionally, seven COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.