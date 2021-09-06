EAMC sets all-time high for COVID patients and ventilator use over weekend

Records were broken over the weekend, but they were not the good kind.

In what staff called a “surreal situation,” the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley reached an all-time pandemic high on Saturday. A day earlier, the number of COVID patients on ventilators passed the high mark of 23 set during the first peak, in April of 2020.

For weeks, leaders at East Alabama Health have been warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could surpass the record of 92 set on Jan. 13. On Friday, the count reached 91, and on Saturday, at the time of reporting, it officially jumped to 93.

“At one point on Saturday, we actually had 94 COVID patients hospitalized and had several more waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed to become available,” said John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman. “In the past couple of weeks, we’ve had some patients—both COVID and non-COVID—have to wait 24 hours or more in the ER before being able to be placed in a bed on a nursing unit. It’s a pretty surreal situation at this point with little reason to believe it will get better in the immediate future.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By Monday, COVID hospitalizations had dipped to 88, with patients on ventilators dropping slightly to 22.