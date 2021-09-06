EAMC sets all-time high for COVID patients and ventilator use over weekend

Records were broken over the weekend, but they were not the good kind.
In what staff called a “surreal situation,” the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley reached an all-time pandemic high on Saturday. A day earlier, the number of COVID patients on ventilators passed the high mark of 23 set during the first peak, in April of 2020.
For weeks, leaders at East Alabama Health have been warning that COVID-19 hospitalizations could surpass the record of 92 set on Jan. 13. On Friday, the count reached 91, and on Saturday, at the time of reporting, it officially jumped to 93.
“At one point on Saturday, we actually had 94 COVID patients hospitalized and had several more waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed to become available,” said John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman. “In the past couple of weeks, we’ve had some patients—both COVID and non-COVID—have to wait 24 hours or more in the ER before being able to be placed in a bed on a nursing unit. It’s a pretty surreal situation at this point with little reason to believe it will get better in the immediate future.”
By Monday, COVID hospitalizations had dipped to 88, with patients on ventilators dropping slightly to 22.
Atkinson said that the high number of COVID hospitalizations makes it extremely difficult to accommodate what has turned out to be a high number of non-COVID patients in early September.
“The number we report each day reflects the number of COVID patients who are already in an inpatient bed at a specific moment in time, typically around 9 a.m.,” he said. “However, that does not include COVID-positive patients who are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed assignment, either on a regular COVID floor or to an ICU bed.”
Moment of silenceThe Alabama Hospital Association is encouraging all Alabama citizens to pause at noon Tuesday and observe a moment of silence in remembrance of the more than 12,000 Alabamians who have died from COVID-19, as well as those who are currently suffering with COVID, the families of those affected and the healthcare workers caring for them.
“The Delta variant is causing unprecedented devastation and grief in Alabama,” said Dr. Donald E. Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “We had hoped that we’d be in a better place this fall, but our hospitals are full, and families across the state continue to deal with tremendous loss.
“Our dedicated healthcare workers are under incredible physical and emotional strain, yet still are giving all they have to care for their patients. Likely, all of us know someone who has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, and we would like to take a moment to pause and remember these individuals.”