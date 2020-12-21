EAMC sets COVID-19 hospitalization record during weekend

East Alabama Medical Center reached record high COVID-19 hospitalizations during the weekend.
There were 64 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Sunday, the highest total number of virus patients since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations, however, dropped to 62 patients on Monday, according to hospital data.
“The census does fluctuate throughout the day, so it’s possible we went a little higher at some point, but our pattern throughout the pandemic has been to report our daily census as the number that the Bed Board gives us around 9 a.m. each day,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC has been at 42 or higher for 22 of the past 23 days, Atkinson noted.
EAMC’s emergency department admitted 19 patients during the weekend who had COVID-19. Ventilator usage also jumped from 6 to 11 on Saturday. There were 10 ventilators in use on Monday, data shows.
EAMC hasn’t seen its ventilator usage as high as 11 since it hit 13 on July 31.
EAMC also saw its highest COVID-19 test positivity rate last week since September. The hospital system tested 549 people at its COVID-19 testing site and found 95 to be positive, resulting in a positivity rate of 17.3 percent. That was an increase of about three percent from the previous week’s rate of 13.9 percent, the hospital system said in a Monday news release.
Last week’s positivity rate of 17.3 percent is the highest EAMC has recorded since the week of Sept. 7-11 when the rate was 18 percent.
EAMC’s 95 positive tests accounted for 18.9 percent of Lee County’s total new COVID-19 cases recorded last week.
Infusion Center
EAMC is giving COVID-19 patients a third option to recover that allows patients to receive an outpatient infusion with the hopes of avoiding hospitalizations, the hospital said in a news release.
Previously people who tested positive for the virus either recovered at home or required hospitalization.
“This treatment is aimed at high-risk patients who are more susceptible to hospitalization from COVID-19 symptoms,” said Chuck Beams, executive director of Pharmacy Services. “We’re very pleased with the results so far as only five patients out of 110 have still required hospitalization in the days following their infusion.”
The monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 are available under an emergency use authorization from the FDA and include either Eli Lilly’s bamlanivimab or Regeneron’s casirivimab and imdevimab, EAMC said.
“The antibodies work to fight off the virus in a patient whose immune system may be weakened by chronic disease,” Beams said. “The key is treating people early in their illness. Once they are hospitalized, it’s too late for this particular treatment option.”
Patients must have tested positive for COVID-19 within three days and have started symptoms within seven days to qualify for the treatment.
“Patients needing this treatment are identified by their personal physician or a physician in the Emergency Department, and are typically scheduled for treatment the next day,” the release reads. “The treatments take place in EAMC’s COVID Infusion Center (CIC) which is located in a modular building that was set up on the Opelika campus specifically for this treatment.”
EAMC’s CIC is treating up to eight patients per day, seven days a week.
“The patients we have treated so far are very grateful for this opportunity to receive these antibodies that have the ability to improve their COVID-19 condition and hopefully keep them from being hospitalized,” said Lisa White, RN, director of Clinical Support. “It’s very rewarding for our staff to be providing this service to our community during this pandemic.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.