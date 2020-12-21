EAMC sets COVID-19 hospitalization record during weekend

East Alabama Medical Center reached record high COVID-19 hospitalizations during the weekend.

There were 64 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at EAMC on Sunday, the highest total number of virus patients since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations, however, dropped to 62 patients on Monday, according to hospital data.

“The census does fluctuate throughout the day, so it’s possible we went a little higher at some point, but our pattern throughout the pandemic has been to report our daily census as the number that the Bed Board gives us around 9 a.m. each day,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at EAMC has been at 42 or higher for 22 of the past 23 days, Atkinson noted.

EAMC’s emergency department admitted 19 patients during the weekend who had COVID-19. Ventilator usage also jumped from 6 to 11 on Saturday. There were 10 ventilators in use on Monday, data shows.

EAMC hasn’t seen its ventilator usage as high as 11 since it hit 13 on July 31.